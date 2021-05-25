John Nichols: How Mike Gallagher abandoned his truth to embrace Donald Trump’s Big Lie

Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher was an unexpected star of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on charges of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
House impeachment managers showed members of the Senate clips of prominent Republicans pleading with their party’s president to call off the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol after he urged them to “fight like hell” against certification of 2020 election results.
The most compelling statement came from Gallagher, the northeastern Wisconsin Republican who on Jan. 6 used social media and a dramatic cable news appearance to speak directly to Trump. “Mr. President. You have got to stop this. You are the only person who can call this off. Call it off,” the congressman declared, in a video posted from his Capitol Hill office. “The election is over. Call it off. This is bigger than you. It is bigger than any member of Congress. It is about the United States of America, which is more important than any politician.”
Later, Gallagher, appearing on CNN, called the rioting “insane,” compared it to violence he’d seen in Iraq, and announced that “the President needs to call it off.”
Gallagher’s profile rose after the Jan. 6 attack as he told of how he had barricaded his House office and taken a Marine sword from the wall because “it seemed the most practical weapon with which I could defend myself, if it came to that.” Editorials hailed the Republican congressman for courageously rebuking his own party’s president. Talk about Gallagher as a gubernatorial prospect, or a possible successor to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson — should the conspiracy-theory peddling Republican chose to stand down in 2022 — amplified in Wisconsin and nationally.
Here, it seemed, was a strong, sensible Republican with the political courage to stand up to Trump and steer the Republican Party away from the Big Lie.
Yet, four months after the attack, as the time nears for decisions about seeking higher office, Gallagher’s political courage has failed him.
Last Wednesday, when the House voted on setting up a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 violence, dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the move. They responded to a call from New York Rep. John Katko, a Republican co-author of the legislation, who urged “all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill.” The 35 Republicans who voted for a commission broke with Trump and GOP leaders to assure that the House would provide a resounding 252-175 endorsement of the inquiry — sending an important message regarding the legitimacy of a bipartisan investigation modeled on the review of the 9/11 attacks two decades ago.
Considering the punishing nature of the House Republican Caucus, which just days ago removed Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from a leadership post for crossing Trump and rejecting the lies about who won the 2020 election, those were courageous votes. They came from Republicans who had supported impeaching Trump, such as Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and from impeachment foes, such as South Dakota’s Dusty Johnson and Indiana’s Trey Hollingsworth.
Yet Gallagher opposed creating the commission in a failure of political nerve that led “Never Trump” conservative commentator Charlie Sykes, a fellow Wisconsinite, to observe, “One-time rising stars continue to debase themselves. … Cowardice is contagious.”
For Gallagher, the vote for the commission should have been easy. He rejected the Big Lie on Jan. 6 when, after calling out Trump, he voted to certify Electoral College results that made Joe Biden the nation’s 46th president.
In the days that followed the attack on the Capitol, as he was accepting accolades for his statements on the day of the attack, Gallagher supported calls for censuring Trump. “Let’s be candid,” he declared. “President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the tragic events of Jan. 6.”
Gallagher did not support impeachment, arguing in a long and somewhat tortured statement that “it will simply feed a cycle of enmity and polarization, which is already spiraling further out of control, chilling speech and silencing debate. We must break that cycle, whatever the cost to our own careers and however unsatisfying to our own sense of anger and outrage.”
To address that enmity Gallagher argued that members of Congress needed to stop playing “fruitless games” and recognize, “It is a time for honesty.”
“The American people do not trust us. We need to earn back their trust,” wrote the Wisconsin congressman. “The American people demand accountability. They especially cry out for justice for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was beaten to death by members of the insurrectionist crowd. To give them justice, let us start by telling the truth. Why was security at the Capitol so light? Why did it take so long to call out the National Guard? What happened to the chain of command? Did anyone in the White House speak to participants in the riot? If so, who and when and to what ends? What did the president say and do during the multi-hour gap between his speech and his tweets telling the rioters to go home? The American people want to know the real answers to these questions. They deserve to know.”
That’s what Gallagher said in January, when he was still on the side of the truth.
By May, Gallagher had changed sides. After the dismissal of Liz Cheney made it clear that Trump and the Big Liars would decide who would rise or fall in the GOP, Wisconsin’s most ambitious politician voted to block a bipartisan inquiry.
If Mike Gallagher wants to know why the American people do not trust members of Congress, he need look no further than his own mirror.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.