John Nichols: How Mike Gallagher abandoned his truth to embrace Donald Trump’s Big Lie

Yet Gallagher opposed creating the commission in a failure of political nerve that led “Never Trump” conservative commentator Charlie Sykes, a fellow Wisconsinite, to observe, “One-time rising stars continue to debase themselves. … Cowardice is contagious.”

For Gallagher, the vote for the commission should have been easy. He rejected the Big Lie on Jan. 6 when, after calling out Trump, he voted to certify Electoral College results that made Joe Biden the nation’s 46th president.

In the days that followed the attack on the Capitol, as he was accepting accolades for his statements on the day of the attack, Gallagher supported calls for censuring Trump. “Let’s be candid,” he declared. “President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the tragic events of Jan. 6.”

Gallagher did not support impeachment, arguing in a long and somewhat tortured statement that “it will simply feed a cycle of enmity and polarization, which is already spiraling further out of control, chilling speech and silencing debate. We must break that cycle, whatever the cost to our own careers and however unsatisfying to our own sense of anger and outrage.”

To address that enmity Gallagher argued that members of Congress needed to stop playing “fruitless games” and recognize, “It is a time for honesty.”