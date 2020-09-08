John Nichols: How Joe Biden can speak to Kenosha and all the other Kenoshas nationwide

Kenosha has survived. But it has not always thrived. Even when employment numbers improved, recoveries were uneven and inequality grew. And politics changed.

Democrats maintained their advantage in the city, but the rest of the county trended conservative. Trump didn't prevail by much in 2016 — 238 votes out of more than 75,000 cast in Kenosha County — but the shift fit neatly into the pattern that saw Wisconsin go Republican for the first time since 1984.

So what should Biden do to win Kenosha back? "Honestly, just keep doing what he's doing," Pocan said. Show up. Listen. Offer an alternative to the chaos, the division, the racism and the xenophobia that Trump peddles.

"A lot of people just want to have a normal president again," Pocan said.

Biden can and should define a new normal. He should keep talking about reforming policing and addressing systemic racism — people in Kenosha and across the country know a change must come. He should speak frankly about jobs, wages and fair trade — people in Kenosha need to hear that, especially in a time of COVID-19 and mass unemployment.

Biden should acknowledge that recent Democratic administrations have not delivered enough for Kenosha or for cities like it. He should recognize that the U.S. needs an industrial policy that focuses attention on cities that have been left behind — and that addressing racial inequity must be part of it. And he should declare that Kenosha and the rest of this country still need FDR's "Economic Bill of Rights" and A. Philip Randolph's "Freedom Budget for All Americans."

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.

