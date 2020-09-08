John Nichols: How Joe Biden can speak to Kenosha and all the other Kenoshas nationwide

KENOSHA — Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Kenosha last Thursday — the first visit by a Democratic presidential nominee to Wisconsin since 2012. Biden was not campaigning in any traditional sense. He came to this historic industrial city on the shores of Lake Michigan to meet with residents who were shaken by the Aug. 23 police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake, and by the Aug. 25 shooting of two demonstrators for racial justice by a 17-year-old white vigilante on Aug. 25.
Biden's visit stood in contrast with President Donald Trump, who swept into Kenosha two days before Biden to cheer on scandal-plagued local law enforcement officials, to pose in front of rubble from destroyed buildings and to unload another fusillade of bombastic "law-and-order" rhetoric. The president did not meet with the Blake family, did not condemn vigilantism. As U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat who was born and raised in Kenosha, said, "Donald Trump didn't come to Kenosha for Jacob Blake or his family. He didn't come to condemn the murders of (demonstrators) Anthony Huber or Joseph Rosenbaum. He came to spread hate."
Biden was on a different mission. He met with the Blakes. He held a community meeting. He listened.
That's important, because Kenosha needs to be heard — in all of its flaws, all of its weaknesses, all of its hopes and all of its possibilities.
Like so many historic manufacturing communities that saw their factories close in the aftermath of NAFTA, permanent normalization of trade relations with China and all the other free-trade agreements that were supposed to be so good for American manufacturing, Kenosha — and so many other cities — were left behind as the United States forged a "new economy." Those agreements — as part of a broader refusal on the part of U.S. officials to develop industrial policies that might respond to the needs the dozens of Great Lakes factory towns — from Erie, Pennsylvania, to Kenosha and Racine and Milwaukee and Sheboygan and Manitowoc in Wisconsin — upended American politics. So, too, did the bailout of Wall Street following the 2008 economic meltdown. So, too, did the failure of successive administrations from the 1960s onward to address structural racism in our economy and our society.
As Republicans got meaner, courting "backlash" votes with increasingly racist and xenophobic messaging, Democrats lost touch.
A. Philip Randolph insisted on labeling the great 1963 mobilization for civil rights as "The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom." He argued after the march for a "Freedom Budget for All Americans," which promised "the abolition of poverty, guaranteed full employment, fair prices for farmers, fair wages for workers, housing and healthcare for all, the establishment of progressive tax, and fiscal policies that respected the needs of working families." He warned that, without an intersectional understanding of the need for civil rights and economic rights, the promise of equality would never be achieved. Former President Lyndon Johnson was interested in Randolph's message, but he delivered the Vietnam War — not transformational change. Successive Democratic presidents were great at keeping Wall Street happy but lousy at meeting the needs of Democratic strongholds like Kenosha.
Donald Trump saw his opening and grabbed it in 2016. His fake populism altered voting patterns in Democratic strongholds such as Kenosha County and secured narrow wins for the Republican in states like Wisconsin.
Losing Kenosha was a hard blow for the Democrats. Through much of the 20th and early 21st century, the city was reliably Democratic. In 1932, Franklin Roosevelt beat Republican Herbert Hoover by a 2-1 margin in Kenosha County, and in several city of Kenosha precincts, FDR and Socialist Party nominee Norman Thomas finished ahead of Hoover.
The pattern held for generations — with Kenosha and other factory towns providing the margin of victory for Democrats running statewide in Wisconsin. Kenosha's economy was dominated by the auto industry, and United Auto Workers Local 72 — whose members joined the March on Washington in 1963 and talked up Randolph's Freedom Budget and got excited about the Rev. Jesse Jackson's 1988 "Rainbow Coalition" — dominated local politics. Then the old American Motors (later Chrysler) plant, where more than 15,000 people once built Ramblers, shut down. Smaller factories and machine shops were shuttered. The unions faded. These days, workers are more likely to be employed in non-union service jobs or at the Amazon distribution center out by the interstate.
Kenosha has survived. But it has not always thrived. Even when employment numbers improved, recoveries were uneven and inequality grew. And politics changed.
Democrats maintained their advantage in the city, but the rest of the county trended conservative. Trump didn't prevail by much in 2016 — 238 votes out of more than 75,000 cast in Kenosha County — but the shift fit neatly into the pattern that saw Wisconsin go Republican for the first time since 1984.
So what should Biden do to win Kenosha back? "Honestly, just keep doing what he's doing," Pocan said. Show up. Listen. Offer an alternative to the chaos, the division, the racism and the xenophobia that Trump peddles.
"A lot of people just want to have a normal president again," Pocan said.
Biden can and should define a new normal. He should keep talking about reforming policing and addressing systemic racism — people in Kenosha and across the country know a change must come. He should speak frankly about jobs, wages and fair trade — people in Kenosha need to hear that, especially in a time of COVID-19 and mass unemployment.
Biden should acknowledge that recent Democratic administrations have not delivered enough for Kenosha or for cities like it. He should recognize that the U.S. needs an industrial policy that focuses attention on cities that have been left behind — and that addressing racial inequity must be part of it. And he should declare that Kenosha and the rest of this country still need FDR's "Economic Bill of Rights" and A. Philip Randolph's "Freedom Budget for All Americans."
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
