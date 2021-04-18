John Nichols: Holocaust education is essential

The man who wore that sweatshirt mingled freely with the insurrectionists. He was photographed with a crowd that brandished the broken nameplate from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. Rabbi Jay Kornsgold, the son of Holocaust survivors, was horrified. “When you see it in the nation’s capital, right in front of your face,” he said, “it pierces the heart.”

This is just one of the reasons why so many Wisconsinites were shocked when U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said he "never felt threatened" by the Jan. 6 rioters. "I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn't concerned," the Republican senator said.

Johnson is not a Holocaust denier or an anti-Semite. Yet, his casual response to the attack on the Capitol — which left five dead, including a police officer — was tone deaf. The senator did not consider why his colleagues and people across the country were unsettled by not just the violence on Jan. 6, but by the evidence of racism, neo-fascism and anti-Semitism. He simply declared “those were people that love this country” and pronounced himself to be unconcerned.