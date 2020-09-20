John Nichols: GOP positions on the wrong side of history

In the summer of 2017, neo-Confederates and their neo-Nazi allies stormed into Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest against the removal of a statue of the Civil War commander of the southern forces that fought to maintain slavery, Robert E. Lee. They were confronted by foes of white supremacy. Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old woman from Charlottesville who was standing up for racial justice, was killed by a white supremacist who had come to Charlottesville to defend the Lee statue.
Trump responded to what happened in Charlottesville by telling a press conference that “there’s blame on both sides” — and by claiming that “you also had people that were very fine people on both sides” of the debate about removing the Lee statue.
Paul Ryan, the Wisconsin Republican who then served as the speaker of the House, said the president “messed up.” Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, was blunter.
“The president's comments and actions so far,” Pocan said, “have allowed people who used to wear sheets over their heads to take them off and now go into the streets and start riots.”
Over the ensuing years, the president has refused to back off his “very fine people on both sides” line. After Joe Biden said that Trump’s response to Charlottesville made him decide to bid for the presidency 2020, Trump responded by talking up Lee as a “great general.” More recently, the president has defended the Confederate flag as a source of pride for southerners, and proposed to veto the National Defense Authorization Act to block plans to remove the names of Confederate generals from military bases.
That’s where Trump is. And he’s not alone in his party.
Even in Wisconsin, a state that sent 90,000 troops into battle against the Confederacy and that lost 12,000 of them to fatal battle wounds, disease and exposure, there are Republicans who make excuses for Confederate symbols. Just last week, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, dismissed concerns about the candidacy of David Armstrong, the Republican nominee for the open 75th Assembly District seat in the Rice Lake area, who has faced criticism for opposing the removal of Confederate symbols from public places, and for posting a video of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke on social media.
Armstrong has said he rejects the KKK. But he made no apologies for his posts about keeping Confederate flags flying when contacted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Daniel Bice. Rather, the Republican candidate offered up some “very-fine-people-on-both-sides” language of his own — writing that “there are some who believe it represents one thing and others who believe it represents something else." Armstrong asserted that the Confederate flag is “still a part of the history of our nation.”
Let’s be more precise: the flag is a part of the history of a revolt against our nation led by the traitorous politicians and military commanders who provoked a Civil War in order to preserve human bondage.
