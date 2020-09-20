John Nichols: GOP positions on the wrong side of history

That’s where Trump is. And he’s not alone in his party.

Even in Wisconsin, a state that sent 90,000 troops into battle against the Confederacy and that lost 12,000 of them to fatal battle wounds, disease and exposure, there are Republicans who make excuses for Confederate symbols. Just last week, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, dismissed concerns about the candidacy of David Armstrong, the Republican nominee for the open 75th Assembly District seat in the Rice Lake area, who has faced criticism for opposing the removal of Confederate symbols from public places, and for posting a video of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke on social media.

Armstrong has said he rejects the KKK. But he made no apologies for his posts about keeping Confederate flags flying when contacted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Daniel Bice. Rather, the Republican candidate offered up some “very-fine-people-on-both-sides” language of his own — writing that “there are some who believe it represents one thing and others who believe it represents something else." Armstrong asserted that the Confederate flag is “still a part of the history of our nation.”

Let’s be more precise: the flag is a part of the history of a revolt against our nation led by the traitorous politicians and military commanders who provoked a Civil War in order to preserve human bondage.

