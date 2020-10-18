John Nichols: Francesca Hong's truth-telling politics

“Please note that the corrupt, crooked, c***s at The Tavern League do not represent the interests of all bars and restaurants,” tweeted the chef, restaurant operator and organizer of service-industry workers. “Since March I have pleaded that we need united messaging, a plan and policy in place to protect public health and local economy. We still have neither.”

Status-quo politicians and pundits griped about Hong’s use of a profane word. But her blunt language drew attention to a serious issue — as did Pocan’s, when last week he reacted to Republican sniping at Evers with a tweet that announced, “Sen. Steve Nass is a dumbs**t. Period. Maybe if the @gop ever went into session and did their jobs he would be exposed to the reality in our state regarding Covid. Honestly, no time for stupidity right now.”

Hong is an exceptionally thoughtful and effective activist who has a proven track record of building coalitions and getting things done. She’s not casual in her use of language. She chooses to stir things up because things need to be stirred up.

That’s the mark of a leader who knows exactly what she is doing. Hong understands that controversy draws attention to problematic parts of our politics, and the efforts of business lobbyists and GOP legislators to undermine public health measures in the midst of a pandemic are unquestionably problematic. As Hong said, “A swear word might break political decorum. So I'll stop using it when they drop their lawsuit against Governor Evers' capacity limits. I said what I said.”

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.

