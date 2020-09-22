John Nichols: Feingold: 'The Constitution provides that the Senate should advise and consent, not simply jam something through'

“The American Constitution Society and progressive groups generally are in strong agreement that we believe it is entirely inappropriate to take up a nomination prior to Jan. 20, until we know who the president will be at that point. (South Carolina Sen.) Lindsey Graham actually said that a year ago. Others have said it,” Feingold said. “People know that this is a complete violation of fairness to go and try to jam this nomination through. You can look at history in that regard or you can just look at common sense, that when you're in the middle of a presidential election that's imminent, when the country is in tremendous turmoil with regard to COVID-19, the economy, and racial injustice, putting somebody on the bench for life is not something that has to be rushed and should not be rushed. The only reason it is being done is for purely political reasons, and it flouts the whole idea of the Senate as a deliberative body that would seriously consider a nomination.”