John Nichols: Every Native vote counts

The constant white nationalist and white supremacist dog whistling of Donald Trump and his political allies has infused the 2020 campaign with cruel and dangerous ignorance.

This year’s Indigenous Peoples Day — which we mark on Oct. 12 — provides a valuable and necessary opportunity to correct the record.

When Gov. Tony Evers issued his groundbreaking executive order declaring Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin last year, he recognized “the historical, cultural and contemporary significance of the Indigenous peoples of this region, without whom the building of its states and its cities would not have been possible.”

The Native nations of Wisconsin represent our first peoples. The rest of us — whether we trace our roots to the 1820s, as my family does, or whether we’re arriving in the 2020s — have a duty to recognize that Evers was right when he declared, “Wisconsin would not be all that it is without Indigenous people.”