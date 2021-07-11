John Nichols: Evers vetoes an official secrecy scheme

The Wisconsin Legislature has under Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, become a sleazier and more self-serving institution. It’s not just that Boss Vos and his Republican allies have warped election rules in order to benefit themselves politically. They have also rejected openness and ethical standards, making the Assembly and the Senate more secretive chambers.
The Republicans are in charge and deserve the lion’s share of the blame for the current degeneration of the Legislature. But when it comes to ethics, Democrats have also fallen short over the years. So watchdogs need to maintain sharp scrutiny on the permanent political class that holds sway in the Capitol.
They identified a serious threat at the end of June, when legislators of both parties voted for a slyly dishonest scheme to undermine the public’s right to know about official wrongdoing. Gov. Tony Evers, a defender of the old-school progressive faith in open government, responded appropriately — with a veto and a stern rebuke to the proponents of secrecy in which he declared, “The people of Wisconsin have a right to know about misconduct of public officials, including those in the Legislature.”
The issue was stirred up after the Assembly and Senate moved to create a Legislative Human Resources Office, which on the surface seemed like a commendable idea, as the Legislature has a significant number of employees. But contained within the measure that created the agency was language that said the new office “shall at all times observe the confidential nature of records, requests, advice, complaints, reviews, investigations, disciplinary actions, and other information in its possession relating to human resources matters.”
The Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council sounded the alarm, noting that this section of Assembly Bill 407 “could be used to keep the public from knowing about allegations of misconduct by members of the Legislature and their staffs.”
“No other state or local body gets to entirely withhold any records relating to human resources,” warned council President Bill Lueders, who explained that “there is no clear reason why the Legislature should have been treated any differently.”
That was a legitimate concern, as a Dane County court ruled just last month on a case involving violations of the state open records law by the Legislature in a case involving the withholding of records relating to allegations of sexual harassment by former state Rep. Staush Gruszynski, D-Green Bay.
Evers recognized the threat to open and ethical governing and blocked the legislation.
“I object to a blanket exemption for the Legislature’s personnel records,” the governor wrote in his veto statement. “The public can often only learn about misconduct through public records requests, including requests for personnel records.”
The governor sent precisely the right signal when he announced: “I cannot support a bill that would be used to hide official misconduct from public scrutiny. The people of Wisconsin deserve more transparency, not less.”
Vos and his colleagues got caught in a cover-up scheme. They should accept the governor’s veto and create a Legislative Human Resources Office that respects the public’s right to know.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
