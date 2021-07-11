John Nichols: Evers vetoes an official secrecy scheme

The Wisconsin Legislature has under Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, become a sleazier and more self-serving institution. It’s not just that Boss Vos and his Republican allies have warped election rules in order to benefit themselves politically. They have also rejected openness and ethical standards, making the Assembly and the Senate more secretive chambers.

The Republicans are in charge and deserve the lion’s share of the blame for the current degeneration of the Legislature. But when it comes to ethics, Democrats have also fallen short over the years. So watchdogs need to maintain sharp scrutiny on the permanent political class that holds sway in the Capitol.

They identified a serious threat at the end of June, when legislators of both parties voted for a slyly dishonest scheme to undermine the public’s right to know about official wrongdoing. Gov. Tony Evers, a defender of the old-school progressive faith in open government, responded appropriately — with a veto and a stern rebuke to the proponents of secrecy in which he declared, “The people of Wisconsin have a right to know about misconduct of public officials, including those in the Legislature.”