John Nichols: Evers should call out COVID knuckleheads

Evers was on the right side of the science, and his message was an important one. But no one is going to accuse him of being too blunt.

Unfortunately, now is the time to be blunt.

That’s what another governor, New Jersey Democrat Phil Murphy, was last Wednesday when he was confronted by a small group of anti-vaccination protesters with signs suggesting that public health mandates requiring workers and students to be vaccinated could be equated with “crimes against humanity.”

As reporters for the Bergen Record noted, when the protesters showed up at a bill-signing event, Murphy “decided to unholster his trademark insult and fire away.”

Recounting the ongoing struggle against the pandemic, Murphy pointed to the anti-vaxxers and declared, "These folks back there have lost their minds.” Addressing them directly, he said, “You've lost your minds. You are the ultimate knuckleheads, and because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life. People are losing their life and you have to know that. Look in the mirror."

Chants of “Murphy! Murphy! Murphy!” rose from the vast majority of the crowd that had gathered to witness the signing of legislation to prevent evictions of renters.

The governor raised a clenched fist, and the crowd cheered even louder. Murphy acknowledged what every governor should recognize: The vast majority of people want governors to stop pulling punches and fight for public health.

