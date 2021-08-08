John Nichols: Evers should call out COVID knuckleheads

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has done his best to manage the coronavirus pandemic, despite the roadblocks thrown in his way by legislative Republicans and the right-wing judicial activists on the state Supreme Court. And, as is his way, the Democratic governor has done so with the calm, measured approach of the school administrator he was for so many years.
That was certainly the case last week, when Evers delivered the latest Democratic Radio Address urging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I know we’re all ready to get back to our Wisconsin way of life, but we’re not out of the woods yet, folks,” explained Evers. “This pandemic isn’t over, and the new delta variant poses a serious threat to our public health — and to the progress we’ve made in trying to put this pandemic behind us.”
With just a hint of urgency in his voice, the governor said: “We can’t afford to lose this important progress we’ve made. Making sure our state and our economy can recover depends on getting shots in arms so we can beat COVID-19.”
Then he was back to reassuring folks that: “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it’s based on years of science and research. Millions of Americans have gotten their shot, and most with minimal side effects. So if you’ve already gotten your shot, please talk to your family members, your friends and your neighbors about why you got the COVID-19 vaccine. And if you still need to get your vaccine, talk to your family doctor about getting the vaccine or visit vaccines.gov and find a shot near you.”
Evers was on the right side of the science, and his message was an important one. But no one is going to accuse him of being too blunt.
Unfortunately, now is the time to be blunt.
That’s what another governor, New Jersey Democrat Phil Murphy, was last Wednesday when he was confronted by a small group of anti-vaccination protesters with signs suggesting that public health mandates requiring workers and students to be vaccinated could be equated with “crimes against humanity.”
As reporters for the Bergen Record noted, when the protesters showed up at a bill-signing event, Murphy “decided to unholster his trademark insult and fire away.”
Recounting the ongoing struggle against the pandemic, Murphy pointed to the anti-vaxxers and declared, "These folks back there have lost their minds.” Addressing them directly, he said, “You've lost your minds. You are the ultimate knuckleheads, and because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life. People are losing their life and you have to know that. Look in the mirror."
Chants of “Murphy! Murphy! Murphy!” rose from the vast majority of the crowd that had gathered to witness the signing of legislation to prevent evictions of renters.
The governor raised a clenched fist, and the crowd cheered even louder. Murphy acknowledged what every governor should recognize: The vast majority of people want governors to stop pulling punches and fight for public health.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.