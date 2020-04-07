John Nichols: Evers chose public health and democracy, Republicans chose chaos

What that meant was that, for a substantial portion of the electorate, Election Day presented a harsh choice. Those who had applied for absentee ballots but not yet received them, and those who had not applied for an absentee ballot by last Friday’s deadline, were forced to decide whether to risk exposure to the coronavirus in order to exercise their right to vote.

That was an unreasonable demand. Outlining the awful calculus, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said, “If we hold this election, it is a 100% certainty that we will have more transmission than we otherwise would, and that will lead to more loss of life.”

For that reason, civil rights and voting rights groups, and the mayors of Wisconsin’s largest cities, pleaded with the governor to intervene.

The governor went out of his way to find common ground with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. Yet, the Republicans mocked the governor’s efforts to protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites who, by a 51–44 margin in the latest Marquette University Law School poll, favored postponing the election.