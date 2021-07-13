John Nichols: Educators and their unions will defend the honest teaching of history

The editors would do well to read Zinn’s writings, which celebrate the struggles of working-class people of all races and backgrounds against elites who would create a society where the balance is invariably tipped in favor of the wealthy and powerful. Zinn’s books aren’t about indoctrination but liberation. They argue that knowing the full history of the United States, the good and the bad, the tragic and the inspiring, will free people to forge a more economically, socially and racially just and democratic United States.

That’s what the critics of teaching about systemic racism, who decry “critical race theory,” fear the most. They know that voters who want justice and democracy are unlikely to empower the likes of Donald Trump and Ron Johnson. So the right is trying to cancel those who dare to suggest that America is a work in progress that benefits most from a rich understanding of its full history — and of its full potential to address the inequities that extend from that history.

“Teaching the truth is not radical or wrong,” says Weingarten. “Distorting history and threatening educators for teaching the truth is what is truly radical and wrong.”

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.

