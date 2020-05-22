John Nichols: Don't let local journalism become a COVID-19 casualty

The key, Brown explained when I spoke to him recently, is an understanding of the need to shore up local media. One-size-fits-all reports from New York or Washington are insufficient in a crisis where, the senator said, people need “the most up-to-date information on what resources are available in their communities as well as how to stay safe and protect their neighbors.”

The federal government has a long history of providing support for diverse and independent local media, going back to the founding days of the republic — a subject Robert W. McChesney and I explored at length in our 2010 book, "The Death and Life of American Journalism: The Media Revolution That Will Begin the World Again." But the current crisis is so extreme and coming on so rapidly that it requires immediate attention that draws on existing proposals for sustaining journalism, as well as new ones.