John Nichols: Donald Trump paid $3 million to increase Joe Biden’s lead in Wisconsin

So Donald Trump paid just about $34,500 a vote to strengthen Joe Biden’s claim on the presidency.

But that wasn’t all Trump paid for.

When the recount was finished, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said, “For me, what this recount showed was that there was absolutely no evidence of voter fraud in this election, even after looking at over 300,000 ballots, over 254,000 envelopes. Really, this incredible level of transparency should provide reassurance to the public that the election was run properly and accurately, and there was no fraud."

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christensen said, “The recount demonstrates what we already know: that elections in Milwaukee County are fair, transparent, accurate and secure.”

Trump wasn’t satisfied. He and his campaign were promising more legal challenges — despite the fact that more than three dozen lawsuits by the Trump camp have already failed to overturn results in states across the country.

But if Trump wants to write more checks to validate Biden’s mandate, so be it. As Madison-based historian Stephen Coss observed, “This is the best thing the Republicans have done for the Wisconsin economy (in the better part of two decades). Throw in another $3 million and we'll count them again.”

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.