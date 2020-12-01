John Nichols: Donald Trump paid $3 million to increase Joe Biden’s lead in Wisconsin

Donald Trump is a glutton for punishment.
After a miserable four years as president, Trump sought reelection with a crudely divisive campaign that ended in dismal defeat. Not only did he fail to expand his base, Trump actually lost five states that he'd won in his first presidential bid: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
As the vote count has progressed, Trump has fallen further and further behind. The Republican is not just losing the Electoral College by a 306-232 margin. He’s getting crushed in the popular vote. Democrat Joe Biden is now ahead nationally by more than 6.1 million votes, giving him a wider mandate than John F. Kennedy in 1960, Richard Nixon in 1968, Bill Clinton in 1992, George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004, Barack Obama in 2012, or Trump when he actually lost the popular vote in 2016. Biden has won the highest percentage of the popular vote for a challenger to a sitting president since Democrat Franklin Roosevelt dispatched Republican Herbert Hoover in 1932.
And the Wisconsin recount that Trump’s campaign paid $3 million to initiate — despite the fact that experts said Biden’s lead of more than 20,000 votes was insurmountable — has improved Biden’s position.
After a meticulous review of ballots from Wisconsin's two largest counties, Milwaukee and Dane, Biden posted a net gain of 87 votes. That put him ahead by 20,695 votes out of roughly 3.25 million cast.
So Donald Trump paid just about $34,500 a vote to strengthen Joe Biden’s claim on the presidency.
But that wasn’t all Trump paid for.
When the recount was finished, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said, “For me, what this recount showed was that there was absolutely no evidence of voter fraud in this election, even after looking at over 300,000 ballots, over 254,000 envelopes. Really, this incredible level of transparency should provide reassurance to the public that the election was run properly and accurately, and there was no fraud."
Milwaukee County Clerk George Christensen said, “The recount demonstrates what we already know: that elections in Milwaukee County are fair, transparent, accurate and secure.”
Trump wasn’t satisfied. He and his campaign were promising more legal challenges — despite the fact that more than three dozen lawsuits by the Trump camp have already failed to overturn results in states across the country.
But if Trump wants to write more checks to validate Biden’s mandate, so be it. As Madison-based historian Stephen Coss observed, “This is the best thing the Republicans have done for the Wisconsin economy (in the better part of two decades). Throw in another $3 million and we'll count them again.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
