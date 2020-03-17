John Nichols: Don't let COVID-19 prevent a high-turnout election on April 7

On the eve of Arizona’s March 17 presidential primary, there was chaos in the state’s largest country.
Here’s what the Associated Press reported on the Friday before Tuesday’s voting:
“PHOENIX — A top election official in Arizona’s most populous county took the unprecedented step Friday of ordering ballots for next week’s Democratic presidential primary mailed to all voters who normally cast ballots at the polls to ensure they can vote with minimal exposure to the new coronavirus. But the move by Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes may not stand and drew some criticism from fellow Democrats, Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo, and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Republican Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit to block it. Meanwhile, the county board of supervisors said it was closing 78 polling places after churches, nursing homes and others said they no-longer felt comfortable welcoming voters to cast ballots, some poll workers backed out and the county ran short on disinfecting supplies.”
Here’s what the Arizona Republic reported a few hours later:
“Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, disagreed with Fontes, saying the recorder ‘cannot unilaterally rewrite state election laws.’ Brnovich filed a lawsuit against Fontes and sought a temporary restraining order to prevent him from sending out the ballots … Friday night, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge agreed with Brnovich and granted the restraining order, stopping Fontes from sending out ballots.”
The attorney general accused Fontes of “creating chaos in our elections during an already difficult time.”
Wrong. Fontes was trying to do two very difficult things at the same time:
1. Hold a scheduled election amid of cacophony of public health warnings, reports of confirmed cases of the coronavirus and news of closures, cancellations and proposals for even more sweeping lockdowns.
2. Assure that the election would be more than just an exercise in bureaucratic responsibility — that it would, in fact, respect the promise of American democracy by taking necessary steps to assure that the highest possible turnout.
The lesson from Arizona is a stark one for officials in Wisconsin, where April 7 voting is scheduled to decide presidential primaries, a critical election for a position on the state Supreme Court, county executive positions, mayoralties in some of the state’s largest cities, village and town posts and school boards across the state. A number of cities, such as Milwaukee and Racine, also have important school funding referendums on the ballot.
The April 7 voting is important, and Wisconsin officials have said they want it to go forward. That’s vital. As one of the contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, said late last week, we have to recognize that elections are “the bedrock of our democracy” and that they should not be delayed “on a willy-nilly basis.”
At the same time, Sanders said, “I don’t think there’s anybody out there, no matter what your political view may be, who wants to see people become infected because they are voting.”
Some states, including Louisiana and Georgia, have postponed primaries. That’s frustrating because maintaining regularly scheduled elections is a basic premise of any democracy. At the same time, it would be equally frustrating if turnout is exceptionally low because voters simply do not show up at the polls. This is the conundrum. But the instinct to postpone voting should be rejected wherever, as the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden suggests, “our elections can be conducted safely in consultation with public health officials.”
That’s most places, including Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Election Commission has already taken some of the right steps. Late last week, the commission ordered local election officials to mail absentee ballots to nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Traditionally, many nursing homes and senior centers have served as polling places. In addition, as the commission noted, “teams of special voting deputies and political party observers conduct voting in common areas and potentially in residents’ rooms to assist with absentee voting.”
But the common practices of the past won’t be seen this year. That’s because older Wisconsinites and people with a number of chronic health conditions face heightened risks because of the coronavirus.
“We understand the concern of protecting our most vulnerable voters is paramount,” explained Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “The Commission is taking this action in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and its pending directive to limit public visits to nursing homes and care facilities.”
The commission has also moved to address the need to move polling places because of health concerns for senior centers, the closure of schools and other issues. Municipal clerks have been given the authority to take urgent action to relocate polling places — with the commission explaining that, “Under state law, municipalities must establish locations for polling places at least 30 days before an election, which has already passed for April 7. The Commission’s action will allow clerks to find alternate polling place locations as needed. The Commission will also help clerks publicize new polling place locations so voters can find them.”
These are vital steps. But it is quite possible that more action will need to be taken — including moves to expand in-person early voting, to recruit more poll workers at higher pay and to implement a massive vote-by-mail initiative. It is possible to take these steps, if the commission continues to keep on top of rapidly developing challenges and opportunities, and if the governor, the Legislature, the courts and local officials back the commission up.
While some states are experiencing election crises this spring — for reasons beyond their control and for reasons they should have controlled — Wisconsin does not have to be one of them.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
