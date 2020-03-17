John Nichols: Don't let COVID-19 prevent a high-turnout election on April 7

The attorney general accused Fontes of “creating chaos in our elections during an already difficult time.”

Wrong. Fontes was trying to do two very difficult things at the same time:

1. Hold a scheduled election amid of cacophony of public health warnings, reports of confirmed cases of the coronavirus and news of closures, cancellations and proposals for even more sweeping lockdowns.

2. Assure that the election would be more than just an exercise in bureaucratic responsibility — that it would, in fact, respect the promise of American democracy by taking necessary steps to assure that the highest possible turnout.

The lesson from Arizona is a stark one for officials in Wisconsin, where April 7 voting is scheduled to decide presidential primaries, a critical election for a position on the state Supreme Court, county executive positions, mayoralties in some of the state’s largest cities, village and town posts and school boards across the state. A number of cities, such as Milwaukee and Racine, also have important school funding referendums on the ballot.