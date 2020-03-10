John Nichols: Don't let coronavirus upend elections

This is about more than the coronavirus.

This is about how a country with uneven and frequently dysfunctional voting systems should prepare for a crisis that might demand emergency responses to maintain a fully functioning and reliable democracy. Advance planning gives election officials options when dealing with calls — by sincere health administrators or self-serving politicians. In the midst of man-made or natural disasters, it may be that a brief postponement is required to avoid extreme low turnout — as happened when New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary was rescheduled after voting had begun on Sept. 11, 2001. In the case of a contagious disease threat, however, a fallback plan for voting by mail or through other strategies is the preferred and possible response. But to get things right, protocols and plans must be in place before a threat becomes a crisis.

Unfortunately, says U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, the Town of Vermont Democrat who has been outspoken in his criticism of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, “There’s nothing that they’ve even expressed to us on the elections side.”