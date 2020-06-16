John Nichols: Community control over police can democratize public safety choices

The banner at the front of the mass march through Madison just days after the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd called for “community control over police.”
That’s not a new demand, or a foreign construct. We live in a country where civilian control over the military is enshrined in our Constitution. This premise is so vital to the American experiment that retired Marine Gen. James Mattis made a point of reasserting it when he was under consideration to serve as Secretary of Defense — telling the Senate Armed Services Committee in 2017, "I recognize my potential civilian role differs in essence and in substance from my former role in uniform. Civilian control of the military is a fundamental tenet of the American military tradition."
It follows that cities should recognize the importance of clearly defining, and maintaining, civilian control of the police.
Yet, in cities across the country, there is a lack of clarity about oversight of policing.
That lack of clarity has been highlighted in recent weeks, as the outcry over Floyd’s death has opened a nationwide dialogue about how we might, as U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said, begin to “reimagine public safety.”
“This is a time for us to do real soul searching,” Omar, a Democrat who represents Minneapolis said. “We can’t continue to be on this path, where we continue to find ourselves in this place. There has to be real systematic change on the city level, on the state level and on the national level.”
In Minneapolis, the majority of city council members now support a move to dismantle the city’s police department and replace it with what the Minneapolis Star-Tribune refers to as “a new community-based system of public safety.”
In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed last week announced a plan to demilitarize the police that includes “an explicit policy barring the use of military-grade weapons against unarmed civilians.” The proposal would “divert non-violent calls for service away from SFPD to non-law enforcement agencies” that can dispatch unarmed professionals in response to calls involving mental health, homelessness and school discipline concerns. San Francisco Chief of Police Bill Scott joined the mayor in announcing the initiatives and spoke of the need to “embrace courageous changes to address disparate policing practices.”
Some of the most striking proposals seek to realize the promise of civilian control. Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant argued, “We need a democratically-elected community oversight board in Seattle, with full powers to hold police accountable, including setting department policy and procedure.”
That goes further than reforms under consideration in Madison, where last week the Madison Finance Committee charged three alders — Rebecca Kemble, District 18; Shiva Bidar, District 5; Donna Moreland, District 7 — with taking steps to implement recommendations of the Madison Police Department Policy Procedure and Review Ad Hoc Committee for creation of an independent police auditor position and an appointed civilian review board. How the recommendations are implemented matters, as the auditor must have subpoena powers and the board must be truly independent and responsive to the community.
“We give the police a lot of responsibility,” said committee co-chair Keith Findley. “We expect a lot of them, but we give them the authority and the ability to curtail our liberties, and so how they do that needs to be something that the people have to say.”
Matthew Braunginn, a committee member, said the changes are “really about shifting as much power as we can into the hands of the community members when it came to oversight. Police are supposed to be serving community members, so community members should have say over police.”
Braunginn called the changes a “step in the right direction,” while emphasizing that bigger changes are needed. The prospect of those bigger changes — many of which have been championed over the years by groups such as Freedom Inc. — seems real enough. This a moment when Madison School Board member Savion Castro explained that “hearts and minds are shifting,” while Madison City Council member Tag Evers said, “The system is broken. It’s time to try something new.”
Like what? Seattle’s Sawant is not alone is arguing for a democratically elected oversight board. In Salt Lake City, the group Utah United Against Police Brutality is pushing to replace an existing Police Civilian Review Board with a democratically elected board that would have clearly defined oversight and accountability powers. In New York City, there’s now an energetic campaign to replace the city’s weak Civilian Complaint Review Board with an Elected Civilian Review Board. Under the plan, members would be chosen at the neighborhood level in a process that would have strict campaign finance rules. The elected board would have subpoena power, as well as the authority to address police misconduct with investigations, disciplinary actions and retraining orders. The board would maintain neighborhood offices, organize regular community meetings and do outreach to diverse constituencies.
Backed by elected officials, candidates, unions, Black Lives Matter activists and Citizen Action, the Campaign for an Elected Civilian Review Board would also establish an elected special prosecutor to handle police violence cases.
Democracy reforms are rarely easy to achieve, especially in places where local and state rules may have to be restructured to create new elected positions. But campaigners in New York are confident that the time has come to “shift power into the hands of communities by empowering accountable representatives in every neighborhood to respond to cases of police abuse.”
