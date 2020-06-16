John Nichols: Community control over police can democratize public safety choices

“We give the police a lot of responsibility,” said committee co-chair Keith Findley. “We expect a lot of them, but we give them the authority and the ability to curtail our liberties, and so how they do that needs to be something that the people have to say.”

Matthew Braunginn, a committee member, said the changes are “really about shifting as much power as we can into the hands of the community members when it came to oversight. Police are supposed to be serving community members, so community members should have say over police.”

Braunginn called the changes a “step in the right direction,” while emphasizing that bigger changes are needed. The prospect of those bigger changes — many of which have been championed over the years by groups such as Freedom Inc. — seems real enough. This a moment when Madison School Board member Savion Castro explained that “hearts and minds are shifting,” while Madison City Council member Tag Evers said, “The system is broken. It’s time to try something new.”