John Nichols: Candidates to replace Risser tout endorsements from across the city, state and country

The candidates for the 26th District state Senate seat have attracted hundreds of endorsements in the run-up to Tuesday’s Democratic primary vote. That’s evidence of the interest in the contest for a reliably Democratic seat that has been held by the same man, Fred Risser, since 1962.
This year’s race is crowded with current and former office holders, former candidates and newcomers to electoral politics, including Brian Benford, Amani Latimer Burris, William Henry Davis III, Nada Elmikashfi, John Imes, Aisha Moe and Kelda Roys. They are flooding voters with mailings, texts and phone calls in this pandemic election season, and many of the candidates are touting not just their stands on the issues but the support they’ve attracted from officeholders.
Sitting senators, state representatives, council members and school board members have weighed in. So have activist groups, legislators from around the state and one of the most prominent members of the U.S. Congress, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is backing Elmikashfi.
Former Mayor Paul Soglin has endorsed veteran community activist and organizer Amani Latimer Burris, with a shout-out to the candidate’s “deep roots in our community and an extraordinary ability to bring people together.” District 1 Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney is also on board for Latimer Burris. Most of the other candidates have won the backing of at least some alders and school board members. For instance, District 18 Ald. Rebecca Kemble is backing former Ald. Brian Benford, as is District 15 Ald. Grant Foster. So, too, are Madison School Board member Cris Carusi, and Dane County Board District 6 Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, who says, “As we confront this pandemic and work toward a new inclusive and equitable society, we need leaders who are committed to advancing progressive solutions and lifting up new voices. With his deep roots in the Madison community, Brian Benford is the candidate who can meet the moment.”
Shorewood Hills Village Trustee John Imes got a notable endorsement from former state Rep. Terese Berceau, who represented much of Madison’s west side. Imes has also been celebrating support he has received from environmental activist Tia Nelson, the first director of the Global Climate Change Initiative and the daughter of Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson, who says, “I have known John and his environmental dedication and work for decades. We need more strong environmental advocates in our legislature. John is the only candidate with the credentials to address what we know is a crisis in our state and country. We cannot talk about building back our economy without action on climate change and addressing the rollbacks on environmental legislation under former Gov. Walker and our current president. John is a supporter of the Green New Deal, including the use of clean infrastructure and restoring natural systems, all of which are important to me."
A number of current and former legislators are supporting former state Rep. Kelda Roys, who is backed by Milwaukee-area state Sens. Lena Taylor and LaTonya Johnson, and former state Sen. Jessica King from Oshkosh, as well as Dane County state Reps. Shelia Stubbs, Lisa Subeck, Jimmy Anderson and Dianne Conway Hesselbein. Former state Rep. Spencer Black, another longtime legislator from the west side, is a Roys backer. So, too, are Madison City Council President Shari Carter and Alds. Arvina Martin and Keith Furman. School Board members Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro are supporting Roys, as are a number of current and former Dane County Board members and Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell.
Roys has won the backing of several national groups, including the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, along with support from unions such as the Steelworkers, the Laborers and Service Employees International Union Wisconsin. “Electing Kelda means ensuring this seat is filled by a proven champion who can help lead the fights inside the Capitol for living wages, healthcare for all, safe working conditions for essential workers, and racial justice,” says SEIU Wisconsin State Council President Brenda Frary, a Madison hospital worker.
Aisha Moe has the support of Our Wisconsin Revolution, a group that includes many supporters of the 2016 and 2020 Bernie Sanders for President campaigns, and which says Moe would “unapologetically put the people first in the fight for climate, healthcare, social, racial, and economic justice!”
Three other groups that aligned with Sanders — The People for Bernie and Madison chapters of Democratic Socialists of America and the Sunrise Movement — are backing Elmikashfi, who worked on the staff of Gov. Tony Evers before entering the race. She's also been endorsed by Voces de la Frontera Action, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin and three unions that represent educators and public employees: Madison Teachers Inc., American Federation of Teachers-Wisconsin and the Teaching Assistants’ Association. Elmikashfi has the backing of state Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee; Madison Alds. Syed Abbas, Max Prestigiacomo and Shiva Bidar; Dane County Board member Elena Haasl, and Madison School Board members Ananda Mirilli and Savion Castro. “I support Nada because she is actively challenging Madison’s political status quo,” says Castro.
As the race closed, Elmikashfi was highlighting the endorsement she received from Omar, a refugee from Somalia who with Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib was one the first two Muslim-American women elected to Congress. When the endorsement was announced Saturday, Elmikashfi, who was born in Sudan and immigrated with her family to Wisconsin in 2002, tweeted an image with Omar, and the message, “If you had told the me in this picture that in a year & a half I’d receive @IlhanMN’s endorsement for Wisconsin Senate, I would’ve looked at you crazy. This is the power of #change.”
That's not all the endorsements. There are so many more. But one endorsement that hasn't been made is the one from Risser. For the first time in six decades, he's leaving the campaigning to others.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
