John Nichols: Candidates to replace Risser tout endorsements from across the city, state and country

Shorewood Hills Village Trustee John Imes got a notable endorsement from former state Rep. Terese Berceau, who represented much of Madison’s west side. Imes has also been celebrating support he has received from environmental activist Tia Nelson, the first director of the Global Climate Change Initiative and the daughter of Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson, who says, “I have known John and his environmental dedication and work for decades. We need more strong environmental advocates in our legislature. John is the only candidate with the credentials to address what we know is a crisis in our state and country. We cannot talk about building back our economy without action on climate change and addressing the rollbacks on environmental legislation under former Gov. Walker and our current president. John is a supporter of the Green New Deal, including the use of clean infrastructure and restoring natural systems, all of which are important to me."