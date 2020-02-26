John Nichols: Bloomberg is out of touch with rural Wisconsin

When New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg spoke to the Economic Club of Washington a few years back, he delivered a typical billionaire speech that assigned equal blame on the Democratic Party of President Barack Obama and the Republican Party of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for a “paralysis” in Washington that was “standing in the way of a full recovery.” Echoing the messaging of the billionaire class at the time, Bloomberg preached an austerity-inclined gospel with a heavy emphasis on deficit reduction. But buried in the speech were references to rural America and to services that are vital to small towns and farm country. They ought to raise alarm bells regarding Bloomberg’s current quest for the presidency.
“Cities that need infrastructure investment to drive job growth don’t get it for political reasons, even though our taxes support the rest of the country. And I think exhibit A is Amtrak’s profitable Northeast Corridor, which Washington uses to subsidize money-losing lines in rural areas rather than invest in high-speed rail and better service for the Northeast,” he complained in 2012. “Members of both parties spend money to protect public-sector jobs in antiquated industries — maintaining traditional postal service in the internet age is a good example of that — and they buy private sector-produced goods, including military hardware the armed services say they don’t need in order to protect jobs in their districts and their own job.”
Bloomberg has faced a storm of criticism in recent weeks regarding what many read as disparaging remarks about farmers — in 2016, the former mayor told an interviewer that it takes “a lot more gray matter” to work in the information economy than it historically did to work in agriculture. The Bloomberg camp has pushed back and argued that he was speaking about historical trends, and that his remarks should be read in a broader context. I’ll leave that debate to others. And I’ll respect that candidate Bloomberg is saying some good things about investing in rural broadband access and using “a placed-based Earned Income Tax Credit” to promote rural development.
What I am concerned about is the billionaire candidate’s deeper thinking regarding the role that an active federal government can or should play in rural America’s future.
Bloomberg’s “exhibit A” gripe in his Economic Club speech was that money that could have been directed to the “Northeast Corridor" was instead going “to subsidize money-losing lines in rural areas.”
Bloomberg’s second gripe was that “members of both parties spend money to protect public sector jobs in antiquated industries — maintaining traditional postal service in the internet age…”
The billionaire's out-of-touch remarks neglected the reality that transportation services that former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has more recently noted: “Rural counties have more limited public transportation options than urban ones, which creates barriers for many residents, including aging Americans.” To his credit in this campaign season, Buttigieg’s proposes to allocate $12 billion to expand rural public transportation.
That's good policy and good politics, as is the argument of Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, for not just preserving but expanding postal service. Long before he was a presidential candidate, Sanders was outspoken about the vital role that the USPS plays in rural communities. The same cannot be said of Bloomberg, and that's a political problem.
When a billionaire candidate starts talking about the USPS as an “antiquated industry,” that’s heard as a threat to villages and towns that are already struggling. Post offices and schools are essential building blocks of rural communities. When they are well-funded and well-maintained, everything else takes shape around them. When they are shuttered as part of cost-cutting schemes, the economic and social harms can be severe.
Preserving the postal service as part of a broader progressive agenda is of particular consequence in battleground states such as Wisconsin. I was born and raised in rural Wisconsin. My family roots run deep in southwestern Wisconsin communities such as Blue River (population 434), Lone Rock (population 888) and the comparative metropolis of Mineral Point (population 2,487). Despite the decline of the Democratic Party in much of rural America, the party still runs reasonably well across the region where my ancestors began to settle in the 1820s — winning or finishing credibly in most elections. The party has the potential to finish well in 2020, after the battering that farm country and small-town America has taken from a Republican president who has used farmers as pawns in his trade wars. But that won’t happen if Democrats nominate a candidate whose message is out of touch with rural America.
What kind of candidate? The kind that parrots the fantasy that the postal service is an “antiquated industry.”
The truth, as Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Mark Pocan, a Democrat who represents much of southwestern Wisconsin, notes, is that the postal service is a modern, tech-savvy network that connects the most remote parts of America to Mike Bloomberg’s New York City. That's why Wall Street speculators and the Trump administration promote privatization schemes. They want to break off the profitable pieces — leaving behind a diminished service for rural areas and urban neighborhoods.
Bloomberg may come around. It's notable that his "Financial Reform Policy" features a one-line reference to proposals for postal banking. But his statements from the none-too-distant past should give Democratic strategists pause. They echo too much wrong thinking with regard to the needs and the possibilities of rural America.
Democrats will not renew their political fortunes in battleground states if they mount out-of-touch campaigns rooted in the sensibilities of Wall Street speculators and conservative privateers. If they are serious about building a mass-movement politics that combines urban and rural voters of all races and backgrounds, they have to reject the false premises of Wall Street and embrace the reality of Main Street — where post offices are located in crossroads towns, villages and cities across their country.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
