John Nichols: Bloomberg is out of touch with rural Wisconsin

That's good policy and good politics, as is the argument of Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, for not just preserving but expanding postal service. Long before he was a presidential candidate, Sanders was outspoken about the vital role that the USPS plays in rural communities. The same cannot be said of Bloomberg, and that's a political problem.

When a billionaire candidate starts talking about the USPS as an “antiquated industry,” that’s heard as a threat to villages and towns that are already struggling. Post offices and schools are essential building blocks of rural communities. When they are well-funded and well-maintained, everything else takes shape around them. When they are shuttered as part of cost-cutting schemes, the economic and social harms can be severe.

Preserving the postal service as part of a broader progressive agenda is of particular consequence in battleground states such as Wisconsin. I was born and raised in rural Wisconsin. My family roots run deep in southwestern Wisconsin communities such as Blue River (population 434), Lone Rock (population 888) and the comparative metropolis of Mineral Point (population 2,487). Despite the decline of the Democratic Party in much of rural America, the party still runs reasonably well across the region where my ancestors began to settle in the 1820s — winning or finishing credibly in most elections. The party has the potential to finish well in 2020, after the battering that farm country and small-town America has taken from a Republican president who has used farmers as pawns in his trade wars. But that won’t happen if Democrats nominate a candidate whose message is out of touch with rural America.