John Nichols: Biden should run, and win, like New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern accepted her landslide reelection win Saturday with a message for her country and the rest of the world: "We are living in an increasingly polarized world, a place where more and more people have lost the ability to see one another’s point of view. I hope that this election, New Zealand has shown that this is not who we are. That as a nation, we can listen and we can debate. After all, we are small too lose sight of other people’s perspective. Elections aren’t always great at bringing people together, but they also don’t need to tear one another apart."

Ardern, the 40-year-old leader of New Zealand's social democratic Labour Party, did not explicitly mention this fall’s highest-profile election. But it was hard not to recognize in her victory speech a nod to voters in the United States, especially when she said, "This has not been an ordinary election and it’s not an ordinary time. It’s been full of uncertainty and anxiety. And we set out to be an antidote to that."