John Nichols: Biden should abandon caution and endorse legal marijuana

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform is clear on the question of prohibition. “The war on drugs is a colossal failure,” the document says, declaring, “Marijuana should be legal and regulated like tobacco and alcohol.”

At a point when the Pew Research Center polling tells us that Americans back legalization by a 67-32 margin, taking a clear stand on this issue is smart policy and smart politics.

Unfortunately, the national Democratic Party is struggling to achieve the same level of clarity that the Wisconsin party has achieved.

When a commission that’s advising presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on criminal justice reform released its policy recommendations last week, legalization was off the agenda.

That was just one example of the caution that permeates the 110-page document submitted to the Democratic National Committee’s platform drafters by the six task forces that were set up in May by Biden and his chief rival for the party’s nomination, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The task force recommendations on issues ranging from health care and the environment to immigration and economics tend toward compromise at a point when the former vice president should be presenting a dynamic vision of what comes next.