John Nichols: Biden’s recognition of Armenian genocide is a victory for truth over a vicious lie

The denial has been so rigid and rigorous that, when Pope Francis acknowledged the 100th anniversary of the genocide in 2015, The New York Times reported that the papal statement “caused a diplomatic uproar with Turkey.”

Biden knew that the Turkish government would respond angrily to his use of the word “genocide,” and it has.

But the president chose to break the silence. In doing so, he acknowledged a bitter truth.

“While Armenian immigrants have enriched the United States in countless ways,” he said, “they have never forgotten the tragic history that brought so many of their ancestors to our shores.”

I understand there are more truths that this president must speak. I am not naive about how much of our own history must be reexamined and set right. And I am abundantly aware of the fact that acknowledging the truth is not the same as achieving justice for Armenians — or for other peoples who have been the targets of genocide.

On April 24, though, I knew that Joe Biden had done something that mattered, something righteous.

I thought of Vartak Gulbankian when the president declared, “We honor their story. We see that pain. We affirm the history.”

I imagined how much that ACLU lawyer from Racine who so valued civil rights and human rights would have appreciated a president who boldly declared that, “We honor the victims of the Meds Yeghern so that the horrors of what happened are never lost to history. And we remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms.”

