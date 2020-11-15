John Nichols: Biden has a historic mandate

Since Biden’s electors are likely to stick with him when the college’s votes are announced on Dec. 14, the Democrat will win with a slightly higher number of electoral votes than were counted for Trump in 2016 — when a pair of Republican “faithless” electors in Texas backed former Texas U.S. Rep. Ron Paul and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Trump bragged that he prevailed in 2016 by “winning the electoral college in a landslide.” Trump's political counselor, pollster, and eventual White House aide Kellyanne Conway amplified that remark with a tweet that announced, “306. Landslide. Blowout. Historic.”

The landslide claim was debatable. But Biden looks to be on track to beat Trump with a higher level of electoral college support — 57% — than George W. Bush got in 2004 or 2000, than Jimmy Carter got in 1976, than Richard Nixon got in 1968, or than John Kennedy got in 1960. Indeed, Biden’s likely to finish with a better electoral college percentage than a dozen presidents who were elected over the past 231 years, including John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.

Every election has different dynamics, ranging from the relative strength of third-party candidates to the overall level of voter participation. The fact that he is a major loser does not sit well with this egomaniacal president who continues to deny reality. But the reality is that Biden has not just been elected. He has a clear mandate to govern.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.