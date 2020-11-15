John Nichols: Biden has a historic mandate

Donald Trump may not be able to accept defeat. But, make no mistake, the nation's whiner-in-chief has been soundly defeated.
President-elect Joe Biden has not merely received more votes than any presidential candidate in American history — 78 million and counting — he has finished the 2020 competition with a higher level of popular support than most of the winners of most of the presidential contests since the end of World War II.
With millions of ballots yet to be counted in the heavily Democratic states of California, Illinois and New York, Biden is already winning 50.8% of the popular vote. That's a higher percentage of the vote than was cast for Trump in 2016, George W. Bush in 2004 or 2000, Bill Clinton in 1996 or 1992, Ronald Reagan in 1980, Jimmy Carter in 1976, Richard Nixon in 1968, John Kennedy in 1960, or Harry Truman in 1948.
What’s especially striking is the scope of Biden’s win as a challenger to a sitting president. He's already won a higher percentage of the vote than any rival to a incumbent since Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt upended Republican Herbert Hoover in 1932.
For those who dismiss popular democracy and focus on the archaic and antidemocratic electoral college, the numbers are even more daunting. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win. Having won five states that backed Trump in 2016 — including Wisconsin — Biden now has secured a 306-232 electoral college win. He leads in the ongoing count in Georgia, while Trump’s ahead in the continuing North Carolina count. If those states stick to pattern through the final tabulations, canvasses and recounts, Biden’s advantage will go to 306-232, the same initial split that Trump secured in 2016.
Since Biden’s electors are likely to stick with him when the college’s votes are announced on Dec. 14, the Democrat will win with a slightly higher number of electoral votes than were counted for Trump in 2016 — when a pair of Republican “faithless” electors in Texas backed former Texas U.S. Rep. Ron Paul and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Trump bragged that he prevailed in 2016 by “winning the electoral college in a landslide.” Trump's political counselor, pollster, and eventual White House aide Kellyanne Conway amplified that remark with a tweet that announced, “306. Landslide. Blowout. Historic.”
The landslide claim was debatable. But Biden looks to be on track to beat Trump with a higher level of electoral college support — 57% — than George W. Bush got in 2004 or 2000, than Jimmy Carter got in 1976, than Richard Nixon got in 1968, or than John Kennedy got in 1960. Indeed, Biden’s likely to finish with a better electoral college percentage than a dozen presidents who were elected over the past 231 years, including John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.
Every election has different dynamics, ranging from the relative strength of third-party candidates to the overall level of voter participation. The fact that he is a major loser does not sit well with this egomaniacal president who continues to deny reality. But the reality is that Biden has not just been elected. He has a clear mandate to govern.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!