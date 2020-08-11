John Nichols: Barbara Lee thinks 2020 Democrats could learn a lot from Shirley Chisholm

The 2020 Democratic National Convention that was set to be held in Milwaukee next week has turned into a national Zoom meeting. Former Vice President Joe Biden will call in his acceptance speech from Wilmington, Delaware. Delegates will attend virtually and the traditional hoopla will be dialed back. Yet, conventions remain a time when parties can and must make a measure of themselves.
To put things in perspective, to prepare for the 2020 convention, I talked with someone who has almost 50 years of experience as a delegate, a drafter of platforms and a leader of the party’s progressive wing — U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California. Lee and I have know each other since before she cast her historic 2001 vote against authorizing President George W. Bush to launch the endless war-making in which this country remains entangled. In this tumultuous year, Lee has worked closely with Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, to decrease Pentagon spending and move resources to battling COVID-19 and mass unemployment. She’s also been in the forefront of advocacy for racial justice, as someone who has been calling out police brutality for five decades.
We began our conversation by reflecting on Lee’s first Democratic National Convention, which she attended as a delegate supporting the groundbreaking 1972 presidential bid of the first Black woman elected to Congress, New York Democrat Shirley Chisholm.
JOHN NICHOLS: You make a point that these issues that you are working on now are not new. These are issues that your mentor, Shirley Chisholm, talked about long ago. You were a Shirley Chisholm delegate at the 1972 Democratic convention. Do you think that the kind of politics Shirley Chisholm talked about — "unbossed and unbought," "catalyst for change”—is finally taking hold?
BARBARA LEE: Absolutely, and I know Shirley is smiling right now. She would be so proud of women in Congress, especially the women of color, saying, "Enough is enough.” Can you imagine?
(In the early 1970s), when I was here working for (California Congressman) Ron Dellums after his election to Congress, I got to see Shirley Chisholm, and she mentored me. Let me tell you, John, she was the only Black woman dealing with this entire power structure within the Congress! It was amazing! And she never backed down.
Now, she had her moments. I was with her a lot when she broke down. But she was a brilliant, progressive-thinking, smart, politically strategic Black woman! And she took it all on...
So Shirley Chisholm would be very proud of where, especially, these new younger women are — coming to Congress and just not waiting, saying, "Enough is enough. We're going to make these changes and we're going to fight hard for what is right!”
Shirley did, when she was in Congress, fight hard for gender equality. She fought hard for domestic workers … fought hard for low-wage workers.
She was an educator by profession. She supported public school districts. And Shirley was an immigrant. Her family was. She was very, very vocal about immigrant rights. She was very vocal against the Vietnam War. She was pro-choice when very few others were pro-choice.
I mean, yeah! She would be happy, I think. She would be pleased, and I think she would be proud of the seeds that she had sown, especially with women of color and specifically with Black women.
JN: She got you engaged with electoral politics.
BL: I wouldn't have registered to vote had it not been for Shirley Chisholm, trust me!
(In the early 1970s) the Democrats didn't bring anything to what I thought they should in terms of an agenda for everyone, for the people, and neither did the Republicans, so I said, "Forget it, I'll be Black Student Union president and a community worker with the Black Panther Party." That was my political work.
And here comes Shirley Chisholm, and she convinced me that she thought I had something that I could contribute to the political system, and the rest is history.
JN: The Democratic Party is at a critical juncture right now, obviously, with a vital presidential race and vital races for Congress. What would you tell Democrats running at every level that they should learn from the Shirley Chisholm/Ron Dellums/Barbara Lee ethic? What does the Democratic Party need to learn at this point?
BL: I think the Democratic Party needs to learn that it's got to be inclusive and democratic, which means listening to different points of view from young people, from the movement for Black lives, from our Dreamers, from all of our young people throughout the country — and to know that even though their proposals may be bold and different and visionary, hey, you've got to embrace visionary and bold ideas now if you really want systemic change.
The Republicans have their bold and visionary ideas, which are so far to the right. Ron (Dellums) used to always tell me that if you start in the center with an extreme right-wing party, where do you have to go? You have nowhere to negotiate but to the right. Whereas if you come out progressive with bold and brilliant and visionary ideas, then you have a way to accomplish your goals because you have that kind of wiggle room, and you have that space to negotiate maybe, you know, center-left. But you don't start in the center because then we'll never get to where we need to go.
JN: Bernie Sanders delegates to this year’s Democratic National Convention recently suggested that Joe Biden should consider you for vice president. I wonder what you thought about that.
BL: I was very humbled. It just made me think, on a very personal level, "Well, maybe our progressive work and movement, maybe people see us and hear us and understand what I'm doing or trying to do."
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
