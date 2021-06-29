John Nichols: Baldwin is taking on an LA hedge fund in fight to save Wisconsin jobs

With strong support from the community, Hufcor workers and their union, Communications Workers of America Local 84811, are fighting to keep the jobs in Janesville. Baldwin has emerged as a vital ally in that struggle.

The senator has met with Hufcor workers and will do so again this week. Now she is using her position to amplify their stories and to challenge the hedge fund to change course.

In a recent letter to Andrew Nikou, the founder and CEO of OpenGate, Baldwin wrote, “I have met with Janesville workers who face pending layoffs and they shared stories with me about the pain the plant’s closure will cause them, their families, and the community in Wisconsin. Jesse Arnt shared his cancer diagnosis with me and how he and other workers are dependent on the health benefits their current manufacturing jobs provide. Other workers have shared their fears of being unable to provide for their children or pay for their college education. I encourage you to meet with these workers as well so you have a better understanding of why their years of hard work should be respected.”

With appropriate bluntness, the senator described the threat that hedge funds pose when they swoop into historic manufacturing communities, buy up factories and then outsource the work.