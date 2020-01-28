John Nichols: Anti-war sentiment fuels Sanders surge

You’ll hear plenty of speculation about why Sanders is rising at the point when it matters most. But not enough attention has been paid by pundits at the national level to the resonance of the anti-war message that Sanders delivered in the first weeks of 2020. After the president ordered the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, when many Americans feared the country was careering toward another Middle East war, Sanders delivered an immediate and aggressive anti-war message. Recalling his opposition to past wars, Sanders declared, “I was right about Vietnam. I was right about Iraq. I will do everything in my power to prevent a war with Iran. I apologize to no one.”

He kept reinforcing that message in Iowa, New Hampshire and other states, where he incorporated a more detailed critique of “endless wars” into his stump speech — to such an extent that The Atlantic noted, “Bernie Sanders Has Something New to Talk About: The Iran crisis is giving him a chance to differentiate himself — just in time for the Iowa caucuses.” He did the same in Washington, where he and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, sponsored the "No War Against Iran Act."