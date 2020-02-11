John Nichols: Amy Klobuchar is wise to take newspapers seriously

KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE — In what seemed like an arcane exchange in the last debate before Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, Amy Klobuchar reminded Bernie Sanders that some newspaper editorial boards actually like him.

Klobuchar had just concluded an argument that she would be the more electable Democratic nominee for president: “I have a way of working with people, that I think should be valued here as we look at these candidates, and it’s one of the reasons that I got the New York Times endorsement, along with Elizabeth (Warren), and that I got the endorsements of the three major papers here in New Hampshire, which is the Union Leader, the Seacoast papers and The Keene Sentinel. I think that matters. Read those editorials, and you will get a sense of what I’m about.”

The moderator turned to Sanders, who said, “I must confess, I don’t get too many newspapers' editorial support. Must confess that.”

It’s not often these days that newspaper endorsements are topics for discussion in presidential debates. But Klobuchar goes there.