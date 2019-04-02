Two members of the 116th Congress had a chance last week to express concern for rural America. One of them was from northern Wisconsin. The other was from the Bronx. We have all been told how things like this are supposed to work out. But the debate did not follow the expectations of the political and media elites who cannot imagine that Americans from different places share concerns about issues such as climate change.
So it was that was the representative from the Bronx was the one who showed far more regard for the circumstance of Americans who do not live in big cities — and who are so frequently neglected by the policymakers in Washington.
Let’s set the scene.
The House Financial Services Committee was meeting on the day that the U.S. Senate refused to support a Green New Deal proposal to address climate change while investing in the jobs of the future. Congressman Sean Duffy, a Wisconsin Republican who has served as one of the chamber’s most enthusiastic apologists for New York billionaire Donald Trump’s presidency, was determined to make a point about the Green New Deal.
Duffy gamed a debate about a measure to address homelessness to make a speech that he imagined would embarrass another committee member, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democrat who is the leading advocate for the Green New Deal.
Duffy, who like the president is a former reality-TV show star, labeled the proposal as “elitist,” claiming that most Americans do not share Ocasio-Cortez’s sense of urgency regarding the need to address climate change.
“The Green New Deal is one that if you are a rich liberal from maybe New York or California it sounds great because you can afford to retrofit your home or build a new home that has zero emissions, that is energy efficient, affordable and safe,” griped Duffy.
Ocasio-Cortez rejected Duffy’s attempt to portray “concern for the environment as an elitist concern.”
“This is not an elitist issue,” she said. “This is a quality of life issue. You want to tell people that their concern and their desire for clean air and clean water is elitist? Tell that to the kids in the South Bronx which are suffering from the highest rates of childhood asthma in the country. Tell that to the families in Flint whose kids (are in a circumstance where) their blood is ascending in lead levels, their brains are damaged for the rest of their lives. Call them elitist.”
“People are dying!” warned Ocasio-Cortez. “They are dying. And the response on the other side across the aisle is to introduce an amendment five minutes before a hearing in a markup? This is serious. This should not be a partisan issue. This is about our constituents and all of our lives. Iowa, Nebraska — broad swathes of the Midwest are drowning right now. Under water. Farms, towns that will never be recovered and never come back. And we’re here (listening to members of the committee suggesting that) people are more concerned about helping oil companies than their own families — I don’t think so. I don’t think so!”
Ocasio-Cortez recognizes what Duffy apparently does not: People in rural America, in places like northern Wisconsin, worry about climate change. The January convention of the Wisconsin Farmers Union focused attention on the question of “how we can be proactive in the fight against climate change,” and National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson argued, “The effects of climate change are already wreaking havoc on farms from Florida to Oklahoma to California. Extreme heat. Severe and long-lasting drought. Heavy rains. Massive flooding. Devastating wildfires. You see it on the news. You see it on your farm. These aren’t ‘alarmist’ talking points; these are real problems that are ruining crops, livestock, and livelihoods of American farmers and ranchers. This year, the federal government will provide billions of dollars to farmers to cover losses due to extreme weather events. Without significant action, these disasters will continue to become more frequent and more severe.”
Johnson said, “This generation must adapt to and help mitigate climatic changes. We can no longer afford to turn a blind eye to the single greatest threat to family farm agriculture, to our country, and to humanity.”
We do not have to presume that every farmer and every resident of every small town agrees with Ocasio-Cortez on every issue. Even supporters of the Green New Deal differ on details. But we should not fall into the trap of imagining that we really are as different as Donald Trump and Sean Duffy would like us to imagine.
There is an honest debate to be had about how best to address climate change. But to suggest that this is an elitist debate that does not concern rural Americans is absurd.
Sean Duffy tried to divide Americans against one another last week. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to bring them together.
“This is about our lives. This is about American lives. And it should not be partisan,” said the congresswoman. “Science should not be partisan. We are facing a national crisis, and if we do not ascend to that crisis, if we do not ascend to the levels that we were (willing to muster when we were) threatened in the Great Depression, we were threatened in World War II, if we do not ascend to those levels, if we tell the American public that we are more willing to invest and bail out big banks than we are willing to invest in our farmers and our urban families, I don’t know what we’re here doing.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
