John Nichols: AG Josh Kaul should throw the book at those who engage in voter suppression

• One count of conspiracy to commit an election law violation, a five-year felony;

• One count of using a computer to commit the crime of election law — intimidating voters, a seven-year felony; and

• Using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy, a seven-year felony.

Michigan is embracing Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s call for “zero tolerance for anyone who would seek to deceive citizens about their right to vote.” Benson, who was also elected in 2018, says Nessel’s immediate response is “putting anyone else who would seek to undermine citizens’ fundamental rights on notice that we will use every tool at our disposal to dispel false rhetoric and seek justice on behalf of every voter who is targeted and harmed by any attempt to suppress their vote.”

Zero tolerance for voter suppression should be the national standard. Unfortunately, U.S. Attorney General William Barr has refused to act. So it falls to state attorneys general, including Wisconsin’s Kaul, to charge and prosecute people who engage in voter suppression. If criminals break the law as part of an assault on democracy, lock ‘em up.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.

