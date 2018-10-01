Wisconsinites have objected loudly and appropriately to terrifying raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that have led to dozens of arrests in Madison and other communities. Mayor Paul Soglin and members of the Madison City Council declared: “We speak collectively in calling these recent actions what they clearly are: racist and xenophobic. We are heartbroken as we consider the plight of our Madison residents who were literally taken from their homes, their place of work or, in some cases, parking lots. These are our friends and neighbors, who, with the rest of Wisconsin, live, work and raise their families.”
The Latino Consortium for Action, Dane County Immigration Collaborative and Voces de la Frontera have declared: “These ICE actions have had a horrific effect on our community that will last long after they leave. We are continuing to work to support our communities and families.” Students, teachers, workers and business owners have joined the outcry. And their objection has been carried to Washington by Congressman Mark Pocan.
The Democrat from the town of Vermont met last Thursday with ICE officials and pressed for an inquiry into a host of concerns, including questions about whether agents followed proper protocol regarding medical conditions or minors.
This is a vital intervention by the congressman, as is his demand that ICE officials “explain why they were uncooperative with local and federal officials who sought answers both during and following the recent raids.”
Pocan is right when he says: “These actions are unacceptable.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
