John Nichols: A revolutionary celebration of Memorial Day

Memorial Day was the most important holiday in the town where I grew up. There were speeches, awards and a parade to the cemetery. After the veterans of the wars of the 20th century fired off a salute, we would go and garland the grave of the cemetery’s one veteran from the 18th century.
Not every town can claim to be the final resting place of a Revolutionary War veteran. But Union Grove, where I came of age, had one. His name was Phineas Cadwell.
He did us proud — in his lifetime, and ours.
Cadwell enlisted with the 18th Regiment, Connecticut Militia, in the year the Revolution against the British Empire began. Four years later, he returned home, married and then spent much of his life as a New England innkeeper. Only at age 93 did he move west to settle near Union Grove, where he received a land grant recognizing his service in the cause that radical pamphleteer Tom Paine best described.
“We have it in our power to begin the world over again. A situation, similar to the present, hath not happened since the days of Noah until now,” wrote Paine in the year Cadwell joined up. “The birthday of a new world is at hand, and a race of men, perhaps as numerous as all Europe contains, are to receive their portion of freedom from the events of a few months. The reflection is awful, and in this point of view, how trifling, how ridiculous, do the little paltry cavilings of a few weak or interested men appear, when weighed against the business of a world.”
Cadwell was in the “begin the world over again” camp. And he was not satisfied that the fight to deliver that portion of freedom was done.
Because he lived to be 99 years old, making him one of the last surviving vets of the Revolutionary War, he became a living link between the founding moment and the faith that “all men (and women) are created equal.”
Cadwell died Feb. 11, 1857, just 17 days short of his 100th birthday, and just four years before the opening of the Civil War. Knowing he would not live to see the fight to abolish the original sin of the American experiment resolved, he made his epitaph an anti-slavery statement.
"Oh my country, how sure I loved thee,” it read. “In my youth I fought for, sought and saw thy prosperity. Free all thy sons. May thy freedom be universal and perpetual.”
That was a radical demand for the future.
Paine, Cadwell and their comrades understood that they did not fight for their freedom alone. Theirs was not a self-absorbed struggle merely to do as they pleased — or to refuse to care about the health and safety of others. It was a righteous rebellion against the concentrated wealth and power of the British Crown. And it did not stop there. Cadwell lived long enough to explain the plain truth that, for America's promise to be realized, it needed to maintain a revolutionary determination to upend injustice.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
