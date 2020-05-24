John Nichols: A revolutionary celebration of Memorial Day

Memorial Day was the most important holiday in the town where I grew up. There were speeches, awards and a parade to the cemetery. After the veterans of the wars of the 20th century fired off a salute, we would go and garland the grave of the cemetery’s one veteran from the 18th century.

Not every town can claim to be the final resting place of a Revolutionary War veteran. But Union Grove, where I came of age, had one. His name was Phineas Cadwell.

He did us proud — in his lifetime, and ours.

Cadwell enlisted with the 18th Regiment, Connecticut Militia, in the year the Revolution against the British Empire began. Four years later, he returned home, married and then spent much of his life as a New England innkeeper. Only at age 93 did he move west to settle near Union Grove, where he received a land grant recognizing his service in the cause that radical pamphleteer Tom Paine best described.