Carrie Lee Dotson was the first to admit that she had only “a very vague interest in politics” and that she “had never heard of La Follette” when she arrived in Madison in December 1946. The native of Virginia had moved to the Midwest to be closer to a fellow she’d met while they were both serving as U.S. Army lieutenants — she in the nurses corps, he in the quartermaster corps — during World War II.

The fellow was Gaylord Nelson, and in barely a decade he would be running for, and winning, the governorship of Wisconsin.

The nurse from Virginia was a quick study. By the time Carrie Lee Nelson became Wisconsin’s first lady on Jan. 5, 1959, she was one of the most politically-savvy and progressively-inclined members of the young generation of World War II vets who forged the modern Democratic Party and transformed the politics of the state.

Carrie Lee, who died Monday at age 98, was, as Gaylord Nelson’s biographer Bill Christofferson recalled, an “independent, irreverent, outgoing and strong-willed” woman who “became a political wife on her own terms and carved out a role that suited her.”

“Set your own precedents. There are no rules,” Carrie Lee recalled Gaylord telling her as they embarked on a political career that would see him elected to the state Senate, the governorship and three terms as one of the most highly-regarded members of the U.S. Senate. “Gaylord never ever criticized me, never once said you cannot talk that way or behave that way.”

In fact, Gaylord relied on Carrie Lee, during his years in politics and in the decades that followed. As the champion of Earth Day, he served as a counselor for The Wilderness Society, spoke on the national and international stage for environmental causes, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of his efforts to fight pollution and save the planet.

“In Washington, as in Madison, Carrie Lee’s Southern charm, hospitality and knack for putting together informal, lively dinner parties with an eclectic cast of characters made them an institution,” recalled Christofferson. “Guests included politicians of both parties, journalists, lobbyists, diplomats, Capitol staffers and others who could hold their own in the conversations that frequently ended in heated debates. The Nelsons hosted several hundred such gatherings during their time in Washington.”

I can attest that those guests were every bit as interested in what Carrie Lee had to say about the issues of the day as they were in her husband’s lively storytelling. The two of them complemented one other, in conversation and in life.

“Gaylord was the funniest stump speaker I ever heard,” said former U.S. Rep Dave Obey. In the humor department, he was rarely, if ever, one-upped — “except,” Obey counseled, “by Carrie Lee.”

It was Carrie Lee who got off the best line of their relationship, as Obey recalled at the former governor and senator’s 2005 memorial service in the state Capitol.

“Gaylord was fiercely proud of her. He said she could smell a phony, even from upwind, faster than anybody he ever knew. Gaylord's friend, Scotty Reston, from the New York Times, said once, or he wrote once, ‘If not deflated once a week by a loving wife, members of Congress come to believe that they are what they merely represent.’ Gaylord never had to worry about getting a big head as long as Carrie Lee was around. When she was asked by the press what was the secret of her long marriage, she said, ‘It's very simple; we were both in love with the same man.’”

It was no wonder that the story of this remarkable couple captured the imagination of journalists who sought to capture the essence of the times in which Carrie Lee and Gaylord were epic figures. In his groundbreaking 1998 book on World War II vets, "The Greatest Generation," NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw included the tale of their wartime romance.

Gaylord, the son of a Clear Lake physician who had come of age in a close-knit Scandinavian community surrounded by progressive political figures, was stationed at a military base at Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, with the 4513th Quartermaster Service Company, where he served as a white officer with 200 Black enlisted men in the segregated U.S. Army. On a blind date, he met Carrie Lee, who had grown up in rural Dotson Holler, Virginia — the ninth of 10 children in a family so poor that, after her father’s death when she was 3, Carrie Lee and several of her siblings were raised in a Masonic home in far-off Richmond. Carrie Lee enrolled in the nursing school of the Medical College of Virginia, graduated in 1945 and enlisted for the duration of World War II.

The blind date went better than most. Equally good-natured and quick-witted, Carrie Lee and Gaylord charmed one another. They started dating but, Gaylord was soon shipped off to the West Coast and, eventually to Okinawa in the closing days of the war.

Gaylord and his unit remained in Okinawa after the war ended and, in relatively short order, a unit of nurses arrived. Carrie Lee was among them and an alert officer noted that she had served at the same Pennsylvania base as the members of the quartermaster corps. “Remember Lieutenant Nelson?” the officer asked.

“The next night,” as Christofferson recalled in his biography, “a Jeep pulled up at Carrie Lee’s unit, and the officer in the vehicle told the guard, ‘Go in and tell Lieutenant Dotson that General Nelson is here.’”

The dating resumed. They kept in touch even after their units shipped out in different directions. In December 1946, Carrie Lee moved to Madison and took a nursing post at University Hospitals. A year later the couple married. They raised a family together and are survived by a daughter, Tia, of Madison, and two sons, Gaylord A. Jr., known as Happy, of Dane, and Jeffrey of Kensington, Maryland, as well four grandchildren: Kiva, Jason, Benjamin and Julia. Over the years, Carrie Lee volunteered as a nurse at Central Colony in Madison and later with hospice care in Maryland. And she kept Gaylord grounded.

Carrie Lee liked to tell the story of how Gaylord proposed, in the understated upper Midwestern Scandinavian way that always bemused her. It was on a walk on Willow Drive in Madison. He gave her a ring that he said his mother had wanted her to have.

“He didn’t say ‘I love you and want to marry you,’ nor did he drop to his knees, but it was assumed that somewhere along the way that ring would join a band of a different sort,” recalled Carrie Lee. “If you think of it, then the other person is supposed to know and imagine that you said it.”

When their 50th wedding anniversary was celebrated, Gaylord told the story of a Norwegian fellow who announced that he loved a woman “so much that sometimes it is all I can do to keep from telling her.”

Carrie Lee laughed. Knowingly.

Carrie Lee Dotson Nelson will be buried in Clear Lake, next to her husband of 57 years. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to your local homeless shelter or food bank, or any nonprofit providing services to those in need.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.

