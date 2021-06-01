John Nichols: A Palestinian American from Wisconsin leads a bold campaign to change Biden’s Middle East policy

The letter was circulated by a group of Palestinian American, Israeli American, Muslim, Jewish, Christian and allied former staffers. It attracted signatures from 10 members of the Biden campaign’s national headquarters staff and eight members of the Democratic National Committee staff during the race. But most of the signers worked in states where Biden won the presidency — including the five battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona, which flipped from the Republican column in 2016 to the Democratic side in 2020.

Matan Arad-Neeman, an Israeli American who served as a campaign organizer in Arizona, co-authored the letter with Mohammad and says, “I am horrified by the daily nightmare of occupation and apartheid. American inaction on human rights violations by the Israeli government, all while the administration continues to sell weapons to Israel, does not help my family in Israel or keep them safe.”

The letter arrives at a point when Biden has faced criticism from Democratic members of Congress, such as Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar and Wisconsin’s Mark Pocan, for failing to focus sufficiently on the dislocation of Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as Israeli air strikes that have left hundreds dead in Gaza. As in the 1960s, when many of the Democratic Party’s savviest officials and ablest activists broke with President Lyndon Johnson over the war in Vietnam, this is shaping up as a moment when dynamic young activists — and more than a few of their elders — are warning that the president and party leaders must wake up to that fact that, as Mohammad says, “from here on out, we will not allow our Democratic officials and candidates to be silent on Palestine.”