John Nichols: A Palestinian American from Wisconsin leads a bold campaign to change Biden’s Middle East policy

Heba Mohammad spent 2020 getting Joe Biden elected.
Now in 2021 the Wisconsinite, who served as the Democrat’s digital organizing director in her home state, is determined to get Biden to address the suffering of the Palestinian people and to take steps to achieve a just peace in the Middle East.
Mohammad is not alone.
Last Monday, more than 500 former staffers for Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee signed a letter Mohammad co-authored, which demands the administration abandon a status-quo approach to Israel and Palestine that “deprives Palestinians of peace, security, and self-determination.” Addressed to the president, the letter explains, “The very same values that motivated us to work countless hours to elect you demand that we speak out in the aftermath of the recent explosive violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, which is inextricable from the ongoing history of occupation, blockade, and settlement expansion.”
Mohammad, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (where she founded the Muslim Student Association and served as president of the Student Government Association), mounted a spirited bid for the Green Bay City Council in 2016, worked on the Hillary Clinton campaign that year and charted an activist course that led her to the 2020 Biden campaign.
The Greenfield native recalls how happy she was when Biden won Wisconsin by roughly 20,000 votes in November. Yet, the 29-year-old Palestinian American felt “deep dismay” last month as tensions swelled in the Middle East and — like so many presidents before him — Biden failed to take a firm stand in defense of Palestinian rights.
After images of the death and devastation following Israeli air strikes on Gaza filled screens across the United States in mid-May, Mohammad and a group of former Biden staffers began communicating among themselves on how to get a message to the president about the need for a shift in U.S. policy to focus on achieving justice for Palestinians and peace in the region.
They penned a letter that declared: “We remain horrified by the images of Palestinian civilians in Gaza killed or made homeless by Israeli airstrikes. We are outraged by Israel’s efforts to forcibly and illegally expel Palestinians in (the Jerusalem neighborhood of) Sheikh Jarrah. We are shocked by Israel’s destruction of a building housing international news organizations. We remain horrified by reports of Hamas rockets killing Israeli civilians.
“While Israelis had to spend nights hiding in bomb shelters, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip had nowhere to hide. It is critical to acknowledge this power imbalance — that Israel’s highly-advanced military occupies the West Bank and East Jerusalem and blockades the Gaza Strip, creating an uninhabitable open-air prison. While we should never reduce the loss of human life to numbers, Palestinians have suffered hundreds of casualties, demonstrative of Israel’s power over Palestinians and its penchant for disproportionate responses. Israel’s protracted refusal to consider a ceasefire also put Israelis in harm’s way, prolonging the violence of Hamas’s barrage of rockets and Israel’s air strikes — a cycle that is bound to repeat itself as long as we allow the status quo to stand, where Palestinians have no freedom and Israel controls their lives in perpetuity.”
The letter was circulated by a group of Palestinian American, Israeli American, Muslim, Jewish, Christian and allied former staffers. It attracted signatures from 10 members of the Biden campaign’s national headquarters staff and eight members of the Democratic National Committee staff during the race. But most of the signers worked in states where Biden won the presidency — including the five battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona, which flipped from the Republican column in 2016 to the Democratic side in 2020.
Matan Arad-Neeman, an Israeli American who served as a campaign organizer in Arizona, co-authored the letter with Mohammad and says, “I am horrified by the daily nightmare of occupation and apartheid. American inaction on human rights violations by the Israeli government, all while the administration continues to sell weapons to Israel, does not help my family in Israel or keep them safe.”
The letter arrives at a point when Biden has faced criticism from Democratic members of Congress, such as Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar and Wisconsin’s Mark Pocan, for failing to focus sufficiently on the dislocation of Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as Israeli air strikes that have left hundreds dead in Gaza. As in the 1960s, when many of the Democratic Party’s savviest officials and ablest activists broke with President Lyndon Johnson over the war in Vietnam, this is shaping up as a moment when dynamic young activists — and more than a few of their elders — are warning that the president and party leaders must wake up to that fact that, as Mohammad says, “from here on out, we will not allow our Democratic officials and candidates to be silent on Palestine.”
“President Biden must do better,” she says. “A cease-fire in this latest bombing campaign is welcomed, but Palestinian suffering continues because there has not been a cessation in Israel’s blockade of Gaza, land annexation in the West Bank, mass arrests and raids, ethnic cleansing, illegal occupation, and the 73-year cycle of dispossession.”
In order to do better, Mohammad and the other former staffers are urging the president to “acknowledge that a temporary peace is not a suitable long-term resolution” and “to take concrete steps to end the occupation in pursuit of justice, peace, and self-determination for Palestinians.”
In addition, they’re urging U.S. leaders to “join our international allies in calling for an end to Israeli violations of international law, or at minimum, stop obstructing efforts by the United Nations to do so” and “ensure U.S. aid no longer funds the imprisonment and torture of Palestinian children, theft and demolition of Palestinian homes and property, and annexation of Palestinian land.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.