John Nichols: A dog with all the virtues of man, and none of the vices

Nipper had his quirks. He was not particularly interested in other dogs, although he tolerated Dolly, the lackadaisical Samoyed from around the corner. His greater regard was reserved for cats, with whom he respectfully shared his food, and small children, who delighted in the penchant of this fur-ball of a dog to lick ice cream from their hands and cheeks.

Nipper, we had to explain, was not named for a bad habit. His moniker recalled a mixed-breed dog — perhaps a smooth fox terrier or a Jack Russell — who appeared in a painting by his last owner, Francis Barraud, staring curiously at the sound horn of an Edison-Bell cylinder phonograph in 1898. The founder of Britain’s Gramophone Company, William Barry Owen, asked if Barraud could redo the painting with Nipper and a Berliner disc gramophone. Barraud agreed, and an advertising meme was born. The original Nipper, listening intently to “His Master’s Voice” on the gramophone, became the symbol of the Victor record label. After the Victor label was purchased in 1929 by the Radio Corporation of America he came to be known as “the RCA dog.”

A family tie with RCA, and a slight resemblance, gave our Nipper his name. And it fit. He was a different breed, but just as curious and just as intent a listener to the voices of his many humans.