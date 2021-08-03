John Nichols: A dog with all the virtues of man, and none of the vices

On the grounds of Newstead Abbey, the ancestral home of Lord Byron in Nottinghamshire, England, there stands the monument honoring the memory of the poet’s beloved Newfoundland, Boatswain. On it are inscribed lines from Byron bemoaning the loss of the dog, who died in his arms when both were quite young.
For those who know the poet’s always intense and often political work, it will come as no great surprise that Byron accords canines far better marks than his fellow humans.
“Oh man! thou feeble tenant of an hour, Debas'd by slavery, or corrupt by power, Who knows thee well, must quit thee with disgust,” announces the inscription. “But the poor Dog, in life the firmest friend, The first to welcome, foremost to defend, Whose honest heart is still his Masters own, Who labours, fights, lives, breathes for him alone, Unhonour'd falls, unnotic'd all his worth…”
The monument belies that claim, as Boatswain holds the higher honor on the abbey grounds. The dog’s tomb is considerably larger than the poet’s. But the point about the nobility of our four-legged compatriots is well taken, as is the epitaph — often credited to Byron but, in fact, contributed by his friend, John Hobhouse — which reads:
Near this Spot
are deposited the Remains of one
who possessed Beauty without Vanity,
Strength without Insolence,
Courage without Ferosity,
and all the virtues of Man without his Vices.
This praise, which would be unmeaning Flattery
if inscribed over human Ashes,
is but a just tribute to the Memory of
Boatswain, a Dog
who was born in Newfoundland May 1803
and died at Newstead November 18th 1808.
I considered Bryon and Boatswain this last weekend, when our Australian shepherd, Nipper, died after a bout with the usual ailments of an aging dog. More than a year ago, a very fine veterinarian told us Nipper had only a short time to live, probably less than three months. But he was having none of it. Nipper remained rambunctious and good-spirited almost to the end — ever at the ready to respond to the question, “Go for a walk?”
Even on his last day, Nipper tried to rouse himself for another bounding trek through the neighborhoods and parks of Madison’s east side, where it is not unreasonable to suggest that everyone knew and loved him. But his legs were no longer strong enough to lift his feeble frame. In a few hours he was gone, along with more than a dozen years of excellent companionship for family members, friends and complete strangers.
Nipper had his quirks. He was not particularly interested in other dogs, although he tolerated Dolly, the lackadaisical Samoyed from around the corner. His greater regard was reserved for cats, with whom he respectfully shared his food, and small children, who delighted in the penchant of this fur-ball of a dog to lick ice cream from their hands and cheeks.
Nipper, we had to explain, was not named for a bad habit. His moniker recalled a mixed-breed dog — perhaps a smooth fox terrier or a Jack Russell — who appeared in a painting by his last owner, Francis Barraud, staring curiously at the sound horn of an Edison-Bell cylinder phonograph in 1898. The founder of Britain’s Gramophone Company, William Barry Owen, asked if Barraud could redo the painting with Nipper and a Berliner disc gramophone. Barraud agreed, and an advertising meme was born. The original Nipper, listening intently to “His Master’s Voice” on the gramophone, became the symbol of the Victor record label. After the Victor label was purchased in 1929 by the Radio Corporation of America he came to be known as “the RCA dog.”
A family tie with RCA, and a slight resemblance, gave our Nipper his name. And it fit. He was a different breed, but just as curious and just as intent a listener to the voices of his many humans.
“It is difficult to say how the idea came to me beyond the fact that it suddenly occurred to me that to have my dog listening to the phonograph, with an intelligent and rather puzzled expression, and call it 'His Master's Voice' would make an excellent subject,” recalled Barraud, more than a century ago. “We had a phonograph and I often noticed how puzzled he was to make out where the voice came from. It certainly was the happiest thought I ever had.”
I understand the sentiment. Losing our Nipper was hard. But when I think of him, even now, I am overwhelmed by the happiest thoughts I have ever had.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.