John Nichols: A decade after the Wisconsin uprising, we're seeing a new wave of labor solidarity

Sanders never adopted a cautious stance when it came to backing unions. He called out corporations, decried “oligarchy” and “plutocracy,” and struck a nerve. It was clear that Americans — especially young people, and working-class people of all backgrounds — were ready for a more pro-labor politics.

In 2018, veterans of the Sanders campaign, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, started winning House seats as outspoken advocates for worker rights. They joined Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, a veteran of the 2011 uprising, and other stalwarts to form a cadre of unapologetically pro-labor Democrats who used their political platforms to endorse union organizing drives and strikes. By the time the 2020 presidential campaign rolled around, labor solidarity was becoming the standard line for prominent Democrats, and it's even more so in 2021 as the Amazon vote approaches.

Sanders says this is just the beginning. He thinks "solidarity" will be the watchword going forward.

“I think there is an excellent chance that what we will see are more workers trying to get into unions and workers who are in unions today becoming more militant,” he said when we talked about the impact of the pandemic and the economic turbulence associated with it. “I think, given the disparities of income and the fact that so many workers are working for starvation wages, I think we will see an increase in the number of people who want to join unions and the militancy of those people who today are in unions.”

