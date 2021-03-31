John Nichols: A decade after the Wisconsin uprising, we're seeing a new wave of labor solidarity

When Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker attacked labor unions a decade ago, tens of thousands of workers rallied in defense of the right to organize and collectively bargain. While many national Democrats were cautious about jumping into the fight, Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, was all in with the workers.
“This is part of the concerted attack on the middle class and working families of this country by the very wealthiest people in America,” Sanders warned in 2011. Ripping into Walker and anti-union Republicans, the senator declared, “These guys want to return us to the 1920s when working people had virtually no rights to organize or to earn a decent living.”
With statements, media appearances and trips to Wisconsin where he rallied with union activists, Sanders took every opportunity to show solidarity in 2011 and 2012. The senator wasn’t doing anything radical; he was embracing the basic standard of solidarity that should be expected of prominent figures who say they are on the side of the working class.
But Sanders didn’t have a lot of company. Democrats were in power in Washington in 2011. Yet, as the Associated Press reported, “White House officials have stayed away from any trips to Madison, the state capital, or other states in the throes of union battles, despite urging by union leaders.”
Flash forward 10 years to the spring of 2021 and another labor struggle: the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union’s historic organizing drive at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. Sanders is back on the frontlines, telling workers, "If you pull this off here, believe me, workers all over this country are going to be saying 'if these people in Alabama could take on the wealthiest guy in the world, we can do it as well.’”
That was the right message. And Sanders was not the only one coming from Washington to deliver it.
Early in March, a delegation of House members, including newly-elected U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-New York, traveled to Alabama to support the effort.
“I want Amazon workers across the country to pay attention, because you should be doing the same thing in your workplace," Bowman announced outside the RWDSU union hall in Birmingham. "And we're not stopping with Amazon. This is Lyft, this is Uber, this is Walmart, this is Tesla — all the companies across this country that continue to be abusive and provide terrible work conditions for workers, we stand with you."
In February, a dozen Democratic senators (including Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin) joined Sanders in signing a letter supporting the organizing drive and declaring, “Amazon’s profits have soared by 70% over the last year, because of the hard work of your employees. They have put in long hours and risked their own health during the COVID-19 pandemic to meet increased demand, and they deserve to share in the success they have made possible. Amazon’s employees have the right to join together to bargain collectively for a voice in their workplace, and to vote to establish their rights to negotiate.”
A few weeks later, President Joe Biden cut a video in which he said, “Workers in Alabama and all across America are voting whether to organize a union in their workplace. This is vitally important. The choice to join a union is up to the workers — full stop.”
That wasn’t quite the full-throated call to action that Sanders delivered. But it was an indication of the extent to which Democrats have begun to abandon the caution that characterized the party’s approach to union struggles after former President Bill Clinton and the Wall Street-friendly “New Democrats” pushed the party in a neoliberal direction in the 1990s. Unions kept backing Democrats at election time in the 1990s and 2000s. But elected Democrats were often reluctant to make big shows of solidarity during those years.
Then came Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign. Previous Democratic candidates had talked about solidarity — Barack Obama even suggested in 2007 that he might, as president, “put on a comfortable pair of shoes myself (and) walk on that picket line with you.” But Sanders practiced it. In Iowa, in the summer of 2015, he arrived at a mill in Cedar Rapids, where members of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers' International Union Local 100G were picketing for a new contract. The senator grabbed a picket sign and joined the line. He kept showing up, and speaking up, even as his campaign gained momentum.
Sanders never adopted a cautious stance when it came to backing unions. He called out corporations, decried “oligarchy” and “plutocracy,” and struck a nerve. It was clear that Americans — especially young people, and working-class people of all backgrounds — were ready for a more pro-labor politics.
In 2018, veterans of the Sanders campaign, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, started winning House seats as outspoken advocates for worker rights. They joined Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, a veteran of the 2011 uprising, and other stalwarts to form a cadre of unapologetically pro-labor Democrats who used their political platforms to endorse union organizing drives and strikes. By the time the 2020 presidential campaign rolled around, labor solidarity was becoming the standard line for prominent Democrats, and it's even more so in 2021 as the Amazon vote approaches.
Sanders says this is just the beginning. He thinks "solidarity" will be the watchword going forward.
“I think there is an excellent chance that what we will see are more workers trying to get into unions and workers who are in unions today becoming more militant,” he said when we talked about the impact of the pandemic and the economic turbulence associated with it. “I think, given the disparities of income and the fact that so many workers are working for starvation wages, I think we will see an increase in the number of people who want to join unions and the militancy of those people who today are in unions.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
"I think we will see an increase in the number of people who want to join unions and the militancy of those people who today are in unions.” — Bernie Sanders