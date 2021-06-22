John Nichols: 40 years after the Pentagon Papers decision, the people's right to know is still threatened

Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth says, “The Assange prosecution threatens these basic elements of modern journalism and democratic accountability.”

When Assange was indicted during Trump’s presidency, Ben Wizner, the director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, warned: “For the first time in the history of our country, the government has brought criminal charges against a publisher for the publication of truthful information. This is an extraordinary escalation of the Trump administration's attacks on journalism, and a direct assault on the First Amendment. It establishes a dangerous precedent that can be used to target all news organizations that hold the government accountable by publishing its secrets. And it is equally dangerous for U.S. journalists who uncover the secrets of other nations. If the U.S. can prosecute a foreign publisher for violating our secrecy laws, there’s nothing preventing China, or Russia, from doing the same.”

Trump is out of office, and so is former Attorney General William Barr. But their influence on the Department of Justice lingers. That influence will threaten press freedom for so long as the department maintains its dangerous interpretation of the Espionage Act as a tool to punish whistleblowers and those who tell the American people what is being done in their name but without their informed consent.

