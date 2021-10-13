John Schmitt: Progressives should pass $1.2T bill for union jobs

My union, the Laborers’ District Council, has been a fervent supporter of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and its historic $1.2 trillion investment in our roads and bridges, clean drinking water, energy systems and broadband. All of these investments will create good-paying union jobs while helping to transform our economy.

If passed, we estimate that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill would increase our union’s working hours in Wisconsin by approximately 35% annually over the 5 years. This will provide greater work opportunities to existing members and provide a new path to construction careers for others. Our union represent nearly 9,000 active and retired laborers in the transportation, building, sewer and water, utility distribution, demolition and asbestos removal sectors.

When the U.S. Senate passed the bill in August, our union was optimistic that the House of Representatives would quickly follow suit. The House set a deadline for Sept. 27 to vote. Unfortunately, the House missed its deadline. And when the vote got pushed back a few days, they missed it again.

We are disappointed and frustrated that a bill that will help so many Wisconsinites and Americans has not been called for a vote.