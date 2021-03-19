John Rosenow: Legal status for farmworkers is an urgent moral and economic imperative

As a fifth-generation dairy farmer who has seen the agriculture labor crisis up close, I’m incredibly lucky to have reliable, long-term employees. Half of my 20-person staff are Mexican and have been with us for years. They beat me to work at 4 a.m. and spent 10-hour days milking cows, maintaining equipment and cleaning. During the pandemic, they never faltered, allowing us to keep milk flowing to American kitchens.
My workers are truly essential — both to the country and my farm. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: roughly half of America’s estimated 1 million field crop workers are undocumented. Though numbers are hard to come by, daily farmers see something similar. That’s a hard fact for me to stomach. Migrant laborers work physically demanding jobs that most Americans simply won’t do. We literally depend on the fruits of their labor. Yet we also make them live in the shadows, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation. It’s not right.
That’s why I applaud the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which offers a pathway to legal status for qualified agriculture workers. This bill is the first step toward a more humane and economically prudent agriculture policy. With Senate support, its passage would be a historic achievement: a truly bipartisan effort to protect our nation’s food supply and do right by the people who till our soil.
My rural Wisconsin community widely supports the FWMA. Whether we voted for President Biden or former President Trump, most of us agree that migrant farm workers deserve legal status, legal protections and a path to citizenship. First, the cost of losing these workers, either through government-sanctioned round-ups or self-deportation, is unthinkable. In the dairy industry, eliminating the immigrant workforce would cut U.S. economic output by an estimated $32 billion and lead to 208,000 fewer jobs nationwide, according to research by Texas A&M and the National Milk Producers Federation. Across the agriculture and food supply industry, immigrants represent 48% of field workers and more than 73% of hand packers and packagers, according to New American Economy. Their absence would be a blow to our economy across the board.
Second, current policy is unfair to farm owners. People romanticize us as salt-of-the-earth Americans, but they have no idea how difficult our job is. We constantly fear losing our workforce — and then hiring newcomers, only to worry that they lack papers. In no other industry is a business owner’s survival so intimately tied to the fate of his or her employees.
Third, farmers in my community are increasingly dismayed by the human toll of our immigration policy. I will confess, I was not always an advocate for immigrants. Then in 2001, I visited Mexico with some fellow farmers and met the families of our workers. The wife and three children of my employee Roberto traveled two hours from their remote village to meet us at a hotel. Through a translator, Roberto’s wife described the lack of opportunity in her village of Tepancecualco. By employing her husband, I was covering his kids’ tuition and clothes. Roberto’s salary was also helping his wife jumpstart her own bakery. For the first time, I understood that Roberto wasn’t just my employee; he was a father and a husband striving to rescue his family from poverty.
I eventually helped launch Puentes/Bridges, a nonprofit that takes Wisconsin and Minnesota farm owners to Mexico to meet their employees’ families. Farmers who go report improved communication with their employees and increased productivity. Our workers have ceased to be foreign migrant laborers; they are now our colleagues.
Which is why I’m disturbed to see so many of them living in fear. Imagine if your coworkers constantly worried that they could be found out, rounded up and detained? Imagine the stress of working under that shadow. Sure, you might think, if they’re so unhappy they can just leave. They weren’t supposed to be here in the first place. But that’s not a viable solution; we’ve relied on them for too long. Let me be clear: if every undocumented farmworker were to disappear tomorrow, the sight of your grocery store — and your grocery bill — would be a major shock.
Passing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act would mean real stability: for farmers, farmworkers, their families and the American people. I hope Wisconsin Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin vote in favor of this legislation, and work with other senators to bring this to the president’s desk. Its passage would be an act of both prudence and compassion — and how often can we say that of government? Let’s get this done; my colleagues and I are eager to get back to milking.
John Rosenow is the owner of Rosenholm Dairy and co-founder of Puentes/Bridges.
