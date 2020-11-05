John Pallasch: Federal efforts will help unemployed Wisconsinites persevere

Before the coronavirus pandemic, American workers enjoyed the best economy of our lifetimes. Here in Wisconsin, the unemployment rate in March 2020 was 3.1%, and businesses had a hard time finding enough workers to keep up with demand. The virus, however, changed all that. Wisconsin was hit hard, with its unemployment rate rising to 13.6% in April. Now, America and Wisconsin are coming back. Over 11.4 million jobs have been added since the economy reopened, and 34 states have an unemployment rate below 8%.
Under President Trump’s leadership, the administration worked swiftly with bipartisan members of Congress to enact generous unemployment insurance programs through the CARES Act. Unfortunately for Wisconsinites, however, the administration’s efforts have been hindered by inaction from those in Madison.
While all states have had issues in the unemployment insurance arena, Wisconsin has struggled more than others to provide support to those most in need. The CARES Act created three programs — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. While each program has its own specific eligibility requirements, their shared purpose is to temporarily expand both the class of workers eligible for UI benefits or extend the amount of time certain claimants could receive benefits to alleviate the hardship for workers caused by the pandemic.
Unfortunately, Wisconsin was among the last states to implement each of these three programs. While careful deliberation and due consideration are admirable, state leadership failed Wisconsinites by unnecessarily delaying the standing up of these temporary, but crucial, programs. As a result, claimants had their benefits delayed for weeks, and the state unemployment director resigned.
It did not have to be this way. Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, the U.S. Department of Labor has worked closely with Wisconsin, and all other states, to implement the CARES Act programs and aggressively troubleshoot issues facing states so that those who are unemployed can get the essential aid and benefits they need. The department has worked extensively with Wisconsin, with regional DOL staff engaging with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on over 100 occasions to assist in their implementation of CARES Act UI programs. The department has also awarded the state over $2 million in grant funds to combat unemployment insurance fraud and close to $1 million in Dislocated Worker Grant funding to help Wisconsin recover from the challenges presented by COVID-19.
While these unfortunate events of the past few months have caused needless stress and anxiety, the Trump administration has continued to work to help the Badger State, particularly those unemployed or looking for a different job. This past July, the department awarded Wisconsin nearly $9 million to support activities that improve states’ ability to serve, improve and expand the state’s Registered Apprenticeship Program. Thanks to this grant, hundreds of Wisconsinites will have access to high-paying and rewarding opportunities within in-demand industries. And there’s more — the department’s new Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship program will open the door to new apprenticeship opportunities while also providing Wisconsin businesses with the flexibility they need to design their own apprenticeship programs.
The record of the Trump administration speaks for itself — growth and opportunity for everyone. While the challenging times we have all faced as of late have been difficult, the resiliency and perseverance of the American people will triumph. The best is yet to come.
John Pallasch is the U.S. Department of Labor Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training.
