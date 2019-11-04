The HOPE Agenda is about more than opioids and heroin. It’s about addressing the mental health needs that lead to addiction. It’s acknowledging that addiction isn’t some moral failing meant to be shamed into oblivion, it’s a disease that should and must be treated like diabetes or heart disease.
When I first opened up about my family’s struggle with opioid addiction, I had no idea the impact it would have statewide. Emerging from the shadows cast by the stigma of addiction came stories from families and individuals around the state. These stories helped us craft the Heroin, Opioid Prevention and Education Agenda (HOPE). This agenda is 30 bipartisan pieces of legislation aimed at combating our state’s opioid crisis.
Allison Fieber designed a flag in memory of her friend, Becky Denman, who died from a heroin overdose in Madison last year.
Unfortunately, my family’s story is not unique. In fact, it is all too common in a seemingly endless line of disastrous and destructive examples. These stories illustrate how addiction continues to have negative consequences on families and communities nationwide. These family stories are the motivating factor behind our work in the Legislature to fight this epidemic.
The HOPE Agenda is evolving. It started with opioids, but it is clearly more than that. Wisconsinites struggle with different types of addiction. Our jails are filled with those who have mental health episodes, and law enforcement has nowhere to take them. The HOPE Agenda seeks to address all facets of addiction and make sure we are helping individuals throughout the entire road of recovery.
Since the start of Wisconsin’s opioid addiction epidemic 20 years ago, more than 8,500 residents have died from opioid overdoses.
I firmly believe it is because of the votes we have taken together in the state Legislature that we are now seeing positive impacts throughout the state. We have given Wisconsin a chance. We have given our most vulnerable a chance. And we have given families ridden with worry and despair a chance for a life free of addiction and sorrow. Together as a state, we are seeing the tide turn.
In August it was announced that opioid deaths are down in Wisconsin for the first time since 2015. This represents a 10% decrease, which is positive. But 838 opioid-related deaths still occurred in 2018.
Through our partnerships with health care professionals, we have been able to drastically reduce the number of opioids being prescribed. Unlike other states, we have been able to do this without getting the government between the patient and their health care provider.
Before hitting a record 932 opioid deaths in 2017, the state had 850 opioid deaths in 2016 and 613 in 2015.
In the fourth quarter of 2014, my home county of Marinette represented one of the highest doses per capita in the state, at 32.3. In the second quarter of 2019, that level has dropped significantly to 19.54. The fight is far from over. If we stop now, if we get complacent, we will lose to the perils of addiction.
That’s why I’m getting ready to introduce additional bills as a part of the HOPE Agenda aimed at assisting those in recovery in the workplace, with housing, and expanding access to much-needed medication-assisted treatment. It has been shown that stable housing and employment play an instrumental role in the journey to long-term recovery. Seen as a leader on addiction policy, Wisconsin has a chance to take another step forward in the fight against opioids. Now, I call on my colleagues to work together and pass these bills.