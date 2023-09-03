A little over a decade ago, former Gov. Scott Walker and his Republican allies in the state Legislature bet their political future on a fantasy: They imagined that Wisconsinites and people across the country wanted weaker unions.

They made the Wisconsin GOP the most anti-worker, anti-union party in the country. They attacked public-sector unions, undermining their historic rights to organize, to collectively bargain and to simply exist. Then they went after private-sector unions, enacting an anti-labor “right to work” law modeled on the legislation supported by segregationist southerners when they wanted to block multiracial unions from getting traction at the dawn of the civil rights era.

It was a bad bet.

When Walker tried to take the argument on the road as a 2016 Republican presidential contender, he crashed and burned. Two years later, he was defeated for reelection as governor, losing to an ardently pro-union Democratic challenger, current Gov. Tony Evers.

Since then, Wisconsin Republicans have lost almost every major statewide election. And they now face the prospect that a newly progressive state Supreme Court will upend their gerrymandered control of the Legislature.

The attacks on unions aren’t the only reason why Republicans are in trouble in Wisconsin and other traditional battleground states. Anger over threats to reproductive rights have, since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision, played a huge role in turning out Democratic voters. So, too, have concerns over Republican threats to democracy and the rule of law.

But it is hard to emphasize how out of touch the Republican assault on organized labor has turned out to be.

It turns out that Americans love labor unions, labor organizing and collective bargaining. And if unions are forced to go on strike for better pay, better working conditions and a better future — for their own members and for society — people overwhelmingly take their side.

The numbers tell the story. According to the latest Gallup Poll, 72% of Americans support striking film and television writers, while 67% support striking actors — even if that means they’ll have to watch reruns.

If members of the United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three auto companies this month for higher wages and a 32-hour work week, the Gallup survey suggests, they’ll enjoy support from 75% of the electorate.

Since 2009, the number of Americans who say that unions should have more influence on the direction of the United States has nearly doubled, and a record 61% of likely voters now say that unions help rather than harm the U.S. economy.

Overall, according to Gallup, unions enjoy a 67% approval rating. Eighty-eight percent of Democrats favor unions, as do 69% of independents and a striking 47% of Republicans.

The numbers are even more dramatic among the rising generation of voters.

With the approach of Labor Day, the AFL-CIO released polling data that shows 90% of Americans under the age of 30 — no matter what their party affiliation — are supportive of strikes by union members, while roughly the same percentage approve of unions.

It turns out that while Walker and the Republican insiders bet their future on an anti-labor agenda, the future has chosen to bet against them.