Madison has a choice for mayor on April 2.
Whom to support, for me, is an easy decision. No elected official, in my many years of heavy involvement in Madison politics, has been more committed, more involved in working to resolve issues, more progressive in his thinking, and more available to the people than Paul Soglin. Paul knows what it takes to get things done, and he does not rest until the mission is accomplished.
And when considering the working people who make Madison a quality city in which to live, no elected official I know has a deeper commitment to the labor movement than Paul Soglin.
Paul understands that public employees provide the services to make a city a great place to live. It is because of that understanding that he marched with striking teachers at Hortonville in 1974, Madison teachers in 1976, and joined in the 2011 protests over Gov. Walker’s Act 10, which was designed to kill Wisconsin’s public employee unions.
After Act 10 dissolved collective bargaining agreements, Paul pulled Madison and Dane County public employers and employee unions together to promote the inclusion of the 50 years of agreements between public employers and their employee unions in the mandated Employee Handbook. In the aftermath of Act 10 and its negative impact on public workers and their families, this was a masterful stroke by Mayor Soglin, effectively salvaging the provisions they had agreed upon regarding wages, benefits, protections for workers, and securing labor peace in the city, the county, and the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Soglin has often said that the single-most important factor in a city’s strength is the success of its public schools. As mayor, he’s acted on that conviction: committing city funds to support kids during their out-of-school time; building community centers; creating neighborhood resource teams. Because he understands the need for a dity to have a high-quality school system, Paul has energetically supported every referendum that’s been proposed by the Madison School Board. To ensure public funding goes to support public schools, Soglin has been steadfast against privatization and the drain of resources from public schools to voucher schools.
Paul is the son of a Chicago teacher who worked for two years without pay in protest of the Broyles Act, which mandated a loyalty pledge from public employees in Illinois. As a high school student, Paul participated in sympathetic boycotts of Woolworth’s lunch counters to provide racial equity, and as a college student he was a leader in the anti-war and civil rights movements.
The long arc of his actions illustrate that Paul Soglin is a tested, and proven, and effective mayor. Under him, taxpayers enjoy quality city services from hardworking public employees.
These many reasons make it clear that Paul Soglin deserves re-election.
John Matthews of Fitchburg is executive director emeritus of Madison Teachers Inc.
