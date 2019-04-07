Political science professor Corey Robin, in a recent article for the New Yorker, explores the political conversion of recently ordained Washington Post columnist Max Boot. Robin notes how seldom such a miraculous enlightenment occurs — from right to left — on the political spectrum. Boot is an exception, a prominent conservative pundit who evolved into writing a book called "The Corrosion of Conservatism: Why I Left the Right."
Here is Robin quoting from Boot’s book as Boot describes what he learned before he turned:
“'The whole history of modern conservatism is permeated with racism, extremism, conspiracy-mongering, ignorance, isolationism, and know-nothingism,' (Boot) writes. Trump was merely a 'symptom of a deeper, underlying disease.'”
White nationalism has long been the foundation of conservative thought. All the Jeffersonian homage to small government has not managed to protect small farms, small businesses, local economies or the nation from monstrous military budgets. To “live free” in the conservative sense has proven to be the assumed right of white men, especially the wealthy, to assert control over women, minorities and the less powerful both at home and abroad.
Speaking of conservatives-turned-liberal like Max Boot, Robin reaches this conclusion: “They’ve had virtually no effect on the left. The best the convert from the right can do, it seems, is say goodbye to his comrades and make his way across enemy lines.” These days, except in the realm of foreign policy, where neoconservative war hawkery still influences too many Democrats, the liberal agenda has become impervious to reactionary notions.
Why can’t “conservatism” exert much influence in liberal circles, such as in larger, more diverse cities and higher education? Because in a liberal democracy, liberalism — defined most broadly as “liberty and justice for all” — is the default position. The campaign and election of Donald Trump ignited a liberal uprising when it became apparent, especially to women and minorities, that egalitarian justice and democracy itself were threatened. American democracy has never, of course, been democratic enough, but you cannot seek to form “a more perfect Union” and “establish Justice” if you advocate for division, exclusion and injustice in the name of preserving white power, oligarchy, ignorance and American imperialism.
The grave mistake that many conservatives make is to confuse culture with politics. Even a liberal such as myself can admire and defend many traditional ideas: marriage between consenting adults, classical music, print, the humanities, religious freedom (not to be confused with theocracy), small farms and rural life, writing by hand, whiskey and the Oxford comma. But appreciating the finer things of Western civilization does not mean one must belittle and exclude the people and cultures that originated outside of Europe and Christianity. Christianity, in fact, insists on loving and welcoming strangers — and even your well-known enemies.
As much as some Republicans would wish it, President Trump is not a political genius/aberration nor, as classics scholar/conservative author Victor Davis Hanson describes him, a “tragic hero” out of Greek mythology. (Nice try, Victor.) Trump is what happens after decades of “conservative media” indoctrination and the general miseducation of the American people compounded by digital derangement. What is Fox News and all its online imitators but a channel for implicit, and increasingly explicit, white male nationalism?
But “Never Trump” conservatives are still standing athwart history crying, “Don’t blame us!” A few of them, including former talk radio host Charlie Sykes, have founded a new political website called The Bulwark, or “Conservatism Conserved.” But what it amounts to, in my opinion, is Trump Sucks and Progressivism Poo-pooed. It’s just another conservative bulwark against peaceable foreign policy and justice for all.
Despite President Trump having told over 9,000 documented lies since his inauguration, many of them of the racist variety, Republican support for Trump stands today, according to an NBC/WSJ poll, at 88 percent. Currently, 54 percent of all white Americans approve of Trump’s rotten, racist, Constitution-clobbering job in office. This is a cultural, democratic crisis that places hate and ignorance on a pedestal. It is what “conservatism” has wrought. Such uncharitable chicanery (even when presented soberly by conservative academics) is not worth taking seriously; it can only be denounced and corrected. Given the Boot, so to speak.
John Kaufman, of Wauwatosa, is a writer and poet.
