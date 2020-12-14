John Kass: William Barr, vilified by all sides, did his job

But in an interview in Chicago before the election, Barr told me he felt he owed a debt to the Justice Department and his country.

He felt that Justice had been politically weaponized against the opposition. And he worried about the long-term implications of all this on the republic.

Angry rhetoric, bad tweets, hurt feelings and never-ending virtue signaling might not destroy the republic. But a weaponized Justice Department would destroy it.

If the FBI and CIA were seen by the people to be little more than political hit squads directed by political bosses, we wouldn't have a republic.

"I had a very nice life," Barr told me. "But I saw what was going on with the attempt to use the Justice Department as a political weapon and I felt the department was being buffeted, and I was concerned about it ... I kept pushing other people for these jobs ... I started thinking to myself, the only reason I was saying no was because of my personal comfort, and I felt that these are important times for the country."

Barr has had no personal comfort as AG. And his refusal to play the role of Trump's "wingman" -- as former Attorney General Eric Holder described his own role with former President Barack Obama -- on allegations of election fraud infuriates the president.