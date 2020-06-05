John Kass: Will anyone take a knee to honor David Dorn?

Many cops believe their badges have been shamed by what happened to Floyd in Minneapolis. Others just want to get through their shifts and get home safe, without getting shot, as is happening all too often lately, and some cops have been lucky, barely escaping with their lives.

Those New York officers were lucky in that squad car the other night, when two New York lawyers allegedly handed a Molotov cocktail to another person who threw the firebomb at the cops’ window.

It didn’t ignite. If it had, there would be a social media orgy of sharing the video, with officers burning inside.

But there is that video of Capt. Dorn dying on the sidewalk.

Please don’t make the mistake of thinking that I’m trying to take something away from Floyd’s life or his death here. His life mattered. His death matters.

When I saw the horrific video of that white Minneapolis cop, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd’s neck, killing him, I called it murder. A day or so later, the crime was in fact charged as murder by authorities. Charges were upgraded Wednesday. Chauvin now has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers have been charged with the crime of aiding and abetting murder.