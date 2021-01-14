John Kass: When politics become too personal: What we didn't talk about at Sunday dinner

When some would become angry, the wise aunts would tell us to hush and to put some slack back in our ropes. Then they'd bring out the galaktoboureko and coffee for dessert and we'd all settle down.

We were family. We didn't split up over politics. And there was always next Sunday.

But one thing we hardly ever talked about. It happened to the family only 20 years before. It hurt too much. It had been terrifying and unspeakably ugly, and the wounds were still too raw:

The Greek Civil War.

The occupation by the Germans and Italians was bad enough, and Athens starved. But when they left and the Communists tried to take over, the unspeakable things began.

"It starts out as politics," my late father once said about the Greek Civil War. "But when the blood gets in your eyes, it's not about politics anymore. It's personal."

It all becomes license for personal revenge. That man who didn't want you to marry his daughter; the family that may have bested you in business; that teacher who blocked you from entering university; that farmer who moved the border stones marking the fields to take your water.