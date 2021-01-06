John Kass: What's wrong with public schools? It's the unions

As first reported by WGN-TV's Ben Bradley, hours after another of her protestations she took an embarrassing selfie while poolside in sunny Puerto Rico and posted it on her Instagram account.

Chambers was lying on her stomach, wearing a floppy sun hat. She was beaming and said she was going to enjoy some delicious seafood.

"Then we are going to old San Juan to get some yummy seafood mofongo! We have an entire private Airbnb house to ourselves."

Is mofongo tasty? I certainly hope so. I prefer lemon, olive oil and oregano. But I've learned that mofongo is actually a soup made with shrimp, rice and tomato sauce. I'd love to try it.

Chambers wore something else besides that floppy sun hat: She wore the extreme arrogance of the CTU, where she was on the executive board. She's reportedly no longer on the board, and she has issued some kind of apology and suspended her social media accounts.

I'm not writing this to pick on her. I respect teachers. I married one. But until union members wake up and challenge the militant CTU leadership that has led them and hundreds of thousands of students astray, this disaster will continue.