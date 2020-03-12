John Kass: Trump wasn't the first to wonder about Biden's mental acuity

"Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," said O'Rourke.

That kind of talk is music to the ears of the anti-Second Amendment left and to much of the media, which leans left. But it's trouble with working-class union voters in key electoral-rich states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio. Biden's confrontation with the autoworker, babbling about "AR-14s," will become a recurring theme in Trump political commercials in the fall.

As Joe lost it with the autoworker, you could see a Biden campaign aide panicking behind him, but by then it was too late and #BidensCognitiveDecline was a thing. If only she had a blanket or a bushel basket to put over his head. But she didn't.

The Democratic Party establishment will limit Biden's exposure to journalists and protect him from Bernie Sanders, 78, who does not show any signs of faltering. Over Sanders' objections, this Sunday's CNN debate format is shaped to favor Biden. The candidates will sit down rather than stand toe-to-toe. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no live audience, and they will take questions, whether from the public or from journalists had not yet been established.

Given Biden's victories in Michigan and Missouri on Tuesday night, I would be surprised if he will debate anyone.