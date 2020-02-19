John Kass: Trump buries promise about 'draining the swamp'

Fourteen years is longer than other crooked politicians get. But it was fair. Not everyone agrees with me. Illinois Democrats don't.

"I thought the sentence was outrageous, and if there is a way to reduce that sentence for him and his family, I would support it," said Illinois U.S. Sen. Durbin in 2018 when Trump first floated the Blago balloon.

When asked whether a Trump commutation of Blagojevich's sentence would be acceptable, Durbin opened his mealy mouth just long enough to say: "I'll let President Trump make that decision, but I certainly think 14 years was entirely too long."

Four Illinois governors have been convicted of corruption in my lifetime. Former Republican Gov. George Ryan served only a little more than five years. But I've argued that Ryan's corruption -- involving the selling of truck drivers' licenses -- led to the deaths of six Illinois children in a horrific, fiery crash. Ryan should have received more time.