John Kass: How long can President Biden hide from real news conferences?

He should be answering on the $1.9 trillion Democratic spending spree that has little to do with COVID-19 relief but everything to do with bailing out historically poorly run blue states such as Illinois, New York and California with help from well-run red states.

Or answering questions about his environment czar, John Kerry, who arrogantly told thousands of workers who lost their jobs due to the Keystone pipeline cancellation that they could find jobs making solar panels.

How much do solar panel workers make compared to union pipe fitters? Mr. President, are you more concerned about the women accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of improper sexual advances than you are about Cuomo's nursing home policy that seems to have sent thousands of seniors to their deaths?

And questions about his son's business relationship with China. How is Hunter these days, Mr. President?

Perhaps someone will ask, "Are 'Neanderthals' the new 'deplorables?' "

These questions wouldn't be shouted at Biden in angry, accusatory tones. He's not Trump. They loathed Trump. And Trump loathed them.

But at least Trump stood there many, many times, took questions and brawled with reporters. And Biden? He's nowhere man.