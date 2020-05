John Kass: End coronavirus panic porn and let's seek some balance

"Stay safe?" Who is safe? Who was ever safe?

For decades now, we've taught ourselves to fear so many things, even risk itself. Risk was once the very idea of America. Your parents or grandparents may have risked everything to get here, just so they could risk even more.

Yet risk is now a dirty word. Generations have been taught that liberty isn't important, and that government must protect us from cradle to grave. We want safe spaces. We all want to "stay safe."

Yes, the coronavirus has caused death and, yes, death is to be avoided. I feel positively foolish for writing that sentence. But if I didn't there would be outrage, and I would be deemed insensitive. I don't want to be insensitive. I don't want you to die or become ill, and if you've lost someone dear to you, I'm sorry.

A few among you might not mind if this viral Boomer Remover worked its magic on me, but I hope that's only a small bitter handful of Clintonistas. Just remember what Hillary says: Hate has no home here.

As I typed this, the hashtag #trumpdepression was trending on Twitter. At least we don't have to waste any more time pretending that the Democratic left wouldn't weaponize a deadly virus for political gain.